Of all the skin types, sensitive skin is a particularly tricky one to get your head around. Why is it that your complexion can turn from cool, calm and collected one minute, to red, inflamed and sore the next? What’s even more frustrating is the fact it’s not always easy to work out what triggers your skin flare ups, either.

If Google searches are anything to go by, more of us than ever are experiencing some kind of skin sensitivity; searches for the term ‘sensitive skin’ were up 50% year on year between 2018 and 2019. Should that correlate to a growing number of cases, then there could be a multitude of factors to blame, from soaring pollution levels (a known skin irritant) to our collective obsession with trying out every new buzzy skincare ingredient under the sun — which can all too often lead to a sensitised and sore complexion.