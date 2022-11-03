Whether your skin is oily, dry or acne-prone, a new report carried out by Aveeno suggests that 71% of adults have sensitive skin – up from 55%, two decades previously.

The study was part of an online survey of 1,000 participants (800 females, 200 males, aged 18-65 with a range of ethnicities) and relied on people self-reporting what they believed their skin issues were. Sensitive skin was defined as an “unpleasant sensory response to stimuli that should not provoke such sensations” – encompassing a range of skin issues including a reaction to external environmental stressors, a product or ingredient or a symptom of underlying skin disease.

Results showed that consumers believe stress and ingredients cause the majority of skin reactions with those who identified as “extremely sensitive” 200% more likely to have been diagnosed with eczema, rosacea, acne or allergies than those who identified as slightly sensitive.