71% of adults have sensitive skin: here’s how to care for it from head to toe
- Chloe Burcham
A new study suggests that 71% of people suffer from skin sensitivity. From stressed-out scalps to itchy legs, here’s how to soothe sensitive skin…
Whether your skin is oily, dry or acne-prone, a new report carried out by Aveeno suggests that 71% of adults have sensitive skin – up from 55%, two decades previously.
The study was part of an online survey of 1,000 participants (800 females, 200 males, aged 18-65 with a range of ethnicities) and relied on people self-reporting what they believed their skin issues were. Sensitive skin was defined as an “unpleasant sensory response to stimuli that should not provoke such sensations” – encompassing a range of skin issues including a reaction to external environmental stressors, a product or ingredient or a symptom of underlying skin disease.
Results showed that consumers believe stress and ingredients cause the majority of skin reactions with those who identified as “extremely sensitive” 200% more likely to have been diagnosed with eczema, rosacea, acne or allergies than those who identified as slightly sensitive.
So, if you’re one of the 71% who has sensitive skin, you’re not alone. Below find a round-up of the best beauty for sensitive skin – from sensitive scalps to skincare and body.
Best sensitive skin friendly products
Ren Clean Skincare Stop Being So Sensitive Kit
If sensitive, stressed-out skin is driving you wild – this handy kit has everything you need to calm and reset your complexion. From cleansing to treating and hydrating, it’s a full sensitive skin friendly routine. Simple.
Oribe Serene Scalp Soothing Leave-on Treatment
Sensitive skin starts with our scalp – so if you find yours to be itchy, irritated or prone to flakes, this soothing scalp serum is perfect. Cooling mint and calming chamomile work together to soothe and rebalances scalps out of sync.
Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturising Body Wash
Highly perfumed body washes can throw your pH out of whack, leading to irritated, overly sensitised skin. Keep yours calm and refreshed with this soothing daily skin relief body wash.
Ultrasun Ultra Sensitive 50+ SPF
Come rain or shine, sensitive skin types are in extra need of protection from the sun – especially if you suffer from redness or rosacea. But some formulas can irritate sensitive skin, resulting in the ultimate catch-22. Luckily, this sensitive skin-friendly formula is great for providing ample everyday protection.
Eucerin Aquaphor Skin Soothing Gel Balm for Face, Body & Hands
Whether it’s itchy legs, chapped hands or cracked feet that’s the issue – this do-it-all balm is perfect for soothing, moisturising and calming in one.
Vaseline Expert Care Sensitive Skin Relief
Packed with colloidal oatmeal, ceramides and vaseline jelly, this lightweight lotion works to soothe tight, itchy and sensitive skin from the very first use.
