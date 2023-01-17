Sephora has finally confirmed the location of its first UK bricks-and-mortar store

Beauty obsessives, brace yourselves. The thing we’ve all been waiting for has finally – and officially – happened: Sephora UK is opening the doors to a real-life, bricks-and-mortar store this spring. While the rumours have been circulating for a while, the news has now been confirmed by the brand to WWD, and it’ll be located in Westfield White City, west London.

The announcement follows a few months of only being able to shop Sephora UK online, and while that’s all well and good – the website brought with it a number of exciting new brands – nothing quite beats the feeling of being able to shop in person, checking foundation shades, swatching eyeshadows and sniffing perfumes.