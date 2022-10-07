It’s official: Sephora is coming back to the UK (much sooner than you think)
Ilia Beauty, Makeup by Mario, Tarte Cosmetics – find it all at Sephora UK, set to launch in 10 short days.
It’s finally happened: Sephora has announced its (re) arrival in the UK. After years, yes years, of rumours that the global beauty giant was set to return to our shores, we can now confirm that from 17 October, you’ll be able to shop Sephora from your sofa. Gone are the days of asking your friend to bring you back cult US beauty buys from their transatlantic trips or taking a half-empty suitcase on holiday.
Launching with a troupe of exclusive brands, including Tarte Cosmetics, Ilia Beauty and Makeup By Mario to name a few, as well as luxury and viral brands like Pat McGrath Labs, Glow Recipe, Fenty Beauty and Rose Inc.
How exactly has Sephora come to be in the UK?
A year ago, the beauty giant acquired Feelunique, an online cosmetics retailer, causing a stir within the beauty industry. On 17 October, Feelunique will cease to exist and will be replaced entirely by the Sephora UK website, sephora.co.uk.
In spring 2023, Sephora will open its first UK store in London – more details on where, when and what will come closer to the time.
Which brands will be available at Sephora UK?
Given the amalgamation of Feelunique and Sephora, the website won’t be short of options.
The brands we know will definitely be available and exclusive to Sephora UK include:
- Tarte Cosmetics
- Ilia Beauty
- Makeup By Mario
- One/Size by Patrick Starr
- GXVE by Gwen Stefani
- Skinfix
- Vegamour
- Sephora Collection
Then, brands that are sold elsewhere but will also be available on Sephora UK include:
- Pat McGrath Labs
- Fenty Beauty
- Gisou
- Rose Inc.
- JVN
- Glow Recipe
While a lot is still unknown, there is one thing for sure: Sephora coming to the UK (at last) is majorly exciting.
From previously un-gettable products to buzzy brands like Ilia Beauty (the skin tint is viral for good reason), and Makeup By Mario, a firm favourite among beauty insiders and journalists, the gamut of hair, fragrance, skincare and make-up feels like an early Christmas present.
Main image: courtesy of brand