It’s finally happened: Sephora has announced its (re) arrival in the UK. After years, yes years, of rumours that the global beauty giant was set to return to our shores, we can now confirm that from 17 October, you’ll be able to shop Sephora from your sofa. Gone are the days of asking your friend to bring you back cult US beauty buys from their transatlantic trips or taking a half-empty suitcase on holiday.

Launching with a troupe of exclusive brands, including Tarte Cosmetics, Ilia Beauty and Makeup By Mario to name a few, as well as luxury and viral brands like Pat McGrath Labs, Glow Recipe, Fenty Beauty and Rose Inc.