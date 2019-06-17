Beauty

Serena Williams braiding her daughter’s hair is so much more than just “really cute”

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
Serena Williams

Here’s the important message behind Serena Williams’ latest Instagram photo of her daughter Alexa Olympia.

Serena Williams has always used her sartorial choices to make strong feminist statements in the sports world. This is an empowering way for the champion tennis player, gold Olympian and world’s richest self-made female athlete to use her international platform. 

Earlier this year, her French Open caped outfit had the words “mother, champion, queen, goddess” imprinted on it. And last year, she wore a Black Panther inspired catsuit which represented “all the women that have been through a lot mentally, physically with their body to come back and have confidence and to believe in themselves”.

Now, the sports star has described a traditional African beauty tradition and how it helps mothers bond with their daughters.

Williams shared a very cute photo of herself braiding baby daughter Alexa Olympia’s hair. She wrote alongside it: “Braiding started in Africa with the Himba people of Namibia. We have been braiding our hair for centuries. In many African tribes braided hairstyles were a unique way to identify each tribe.

“Because of the time it would take people would often take the time to socialise. It began with the elders braiding their children, then the children would watch and learn from them.

Sign up for workouts, nutritious recipes and expert tips. You'll also get your Beginner's Guide To Strength Training.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

“The tradition of bonding was carried on for generations, and quickly made its way across the world. I am honoured to share this bonding experience with my own daughter and add another generation of historic traditions.”

Serena and Venus Williams with braided hair at Wimbledon in 2002.
Serena and Venus Williams with braided hair at Wimbledon in 2002.

Throughout their careers, Williams and her tennis player sister Venus have worn their hair in braids while on court. In an interview with Allure, she explained the importance of doing this, saying: “Venus and I were not afraid to wear braids. We weren’t afraid to be black in tennis. And that was different.”

This is what makes the poignant photo such an important statement, as well as being totally adorable. 

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hollie Richardson

Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…

Recommended by Hollie Richardson

People

Serena Williams describes her “wonderful friendship” with Meghan Markle

... and how things have changed since the royal wedding

Posted by
Nicola Rachel Colyer
Published
Beauty

All About Afro: unravelling the culture behind African hair braiding

On Sundays, we braid!

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published
Beauty

The best Black-owned hair brands and the women behind them

Afro hair is finally getting the premium products it deserves – and these women are leading the charge.

Posted by
Ava Welsing-Kitcher
Published
People

J.K. Rowling responds to bodyshaming troll in the perfect way

Plus 13 more times the author owned Twitter

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published