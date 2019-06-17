Serena Williams braiding her daughter’s hair is so much more than just “really cute”

Serena Williams has always used her sartorial choices to make strong feminist statements in the sports world. This is an empowering way for the champion tennis player, gold Olympian and world’s richest self-made female athlete to use her international platform.

Earlier this year, her French Open caped outfit had the words “mother, champion, queen, goddess” imprinted on it. And last year, she wore a Black Panther inspired catsuit which represented “all the women that have been through a lot mentally, physically with their body to come back and have confidence and to believe in themselves”.