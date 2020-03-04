Almost half of women in the UK have a sexual health problem. So why aren’t we talking about it?

Thankfully, change is afoot. This year, it will become compulsory to teach school children about menstrual health, consent and sexual relationships. Meanwhile, the sexual wellness market, which is now considered a subsector of holistic wellbeing, is exploding with new products. We no longer have to visit sex shops now that more and more beauty retailers are stocking sex solutions, meaning you can fill the same virtual basket with both kegel trainers and face creams. Online retailer Cult Beauty was one of the first to lead consumers into a new age of sex shopping with its Sexual Pleasure & Wellness category. “The last two years have been a time of great social upheaval and awakening,” says co-founder, Alexia Inge.

“Women are shedding the constrictive chrysalis of patriarchal diktats; they are starting to own their sexual health and fulfilment and search for solutions that don’t come from the NHS, porn sites or sex shops.” Similarly, after noticing a 115% increase in sex and wellness-related searches on its site, Feelunique launched its Sexual Wellness category, selling products that cover three categories: sexual pleasure, mood and intimate care, while high street stalwart Boots has unveiled its own sexual pleasure and wellbeing category. By stocking sexual health supplements alongside skincare, female-focused condoms alongside fragrance, these retailers are positing the idea that taking care of your sexual wellbeing is as standard a daily practice as the rest of your beauty routine. Of course, there’s still a long way to go before women reach sexual parity.

No longer does the rhetoric insist we have to ‘fight through the pain’ or ‘just get on with it’. We can approach health problems safely, so more pain-free – and more pleasurable – sex is in reach. Purchasing products won’t necessarily fix all sexual health issues and you should consult your GP if something is seriously bothering you. However, read on to discover the useful innovations created to help you find empowerment in the bedroom.