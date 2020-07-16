“What it meant to shave all of my hair off in lockdown”

I joined a girlband and lived in India, practising Bollywood-inspired moves in our music videos and performing at the houses of royalty. I’ve presented TV shows and live events, and I’m always looking for a new opportunity and experience to feel like I’m conquering something new.

But even though I’d like to consider myself somewhat “outside the box”, I can’t help but feel attached to my hair. I’ve had fun trying different lengths, styles and colours over the years but like many women do, I’ve based part of my attractiveness on it after years of absorbing societal messaging that hair is what we attach to feminity and beauty.

My sister-in-law Kate and I are both 30 but in many ways, we couldn’t be more different. My packed schedule means no two days are ever the same (which is how I like it) and Kate is the rock of her family. She has two gorgeous children and is a wonderful mother. She’s got a strength and an energy that is awe-inspiring to watch and always puts her babies first. Our lives revolve around polar opposite priorities, but we’ve always had a great connection.