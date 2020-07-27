Hinted in its name, shea butter is one of the most nourishing skincare ingredients out there.

But making it is no mean feat – as beauty editor Lucy Partington discovered when she visited Ghana to see how The Body Shop makes its shea butter products. In fact, she discovered that making just 25kg of shea butter can take one person up to three days. It’s hard work, but its multipurpose properties make the effort worth it.

The ingredient has been utilised in West Africa for centuries, thanks to its long list of benefits, covering everything from skincare and hair to cooking and healing.

When it comes to skincare specifically, there’s a certain way you should use it (hint: there’s one area you should actually avoid). So, we’ve enlisted the help of Dija Ayodele, aesthetician, CEO of Westroom Aesthetics and founder of Black Skin Directory, to break down everything you need to know about the wonder ingredient.