When I went to the salon for the first time after lockdown, I was desperate to have my grown-out bob cut back to its jaw-length glory. I soon noticed that everyone else around me, however, was having a very different conversation with their hairdresser.

“Not too much off the length,” one woman said, adding that anything more than an inch would be “too much.”

“I like it long now,” another woman with a grown-out bob insisted.

And still one more asked, much to the visible despair of the woman restyling her hair, if they could avoid cutting any off at all and instead “just shape it” (presumably through means of magic and witchcraft, as scissors had been banished from the equation).