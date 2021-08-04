We can’t get enough of Simone Biles’s Olympics-inspired French manicure
- Hanna Ibraheem
- Published
Many athletes have been using their beauty looks to express themselves during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been truly magical to watch. From Charlotte Worthington’s incredible record-breaking BMX performance to Emily Campbell’s monumental weightlifting win, there has been some major sporting highlights.
One other thing we’re loving? The way many of the athletes are expressing themselves through their hair, make-up and nails. Case in point: Simone Biles while competing at the beam final.
Biles performed an incredible routine that saw her take home the bronze medal and while we were in awe of her incredible skill, which is obviously the most important thing here, we couldn’t help but notice one tiny detail – her Olympics-inspired manicure.
Giving the French manicure a fun update, Biles had traditional white tips on every finger but each nail was outlined with blue, yellow, black, green and red – the colours of the Olympic symbols.
Biles’s manicure comes after other incredible athletes wore fun beauty looks to express themselves, including Naomi Osaka’s long red and white braids, Sunisa Lee’s long white nails and Lu Yufei’s bold red lip.
Another favourite moment came when, like Biles, basketball player Stephanie Mawuli saluted the Olympic rings with her beauty look. Mawuli had silver braids with blue, yellow, black, red and green braids running along one side of her head.
With less than a week left of the Olympics, we can’t wait for more major sporting moments.
Main image: Getty