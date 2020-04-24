When lockdown first began, many of us cast our make-up bags aside and embraced it as a chance to let our skin breathe. But as the weeks go by and it becomes more apparent that this situation will continue for longer than we originally thought, more and more of us are relying on a pared back routine for Zoom work meetings and Houseparty drinks with friends.

In fact, there are three items in particular that a lot of us have been buying. Maybelline and NYX Professional Makeup have reported a surge in sales across its brows, concealer and nails categories – and it makes sense.