As we settle into our ‘new normal’, many of us are turning to the same three types of beauty products to help us feel awake and fresh.
When lockdown first began, many of us cast our make-up bags aside and embraced it as a chance to let our skin breathe. But as the weeks go by and it becomes more apparent that this situation will continue for longer than we originally thought, more and more of us are relying on a pared back routine for Zoom work meetings and Houseparty drinks with friends.
In fact, there are three items in particular that a lot of us have been buying. Maybelline and NYX Professional Makeup have reported a surge in sales across its brows, concealer and nails categories – and it makes sense.
Eyebrows frame our eyes (and they can completely change our face), concealer is great to perk up eyes and make us look awake and, as for nails, if you picked off your gel manicure and miss your local nail salon, you’ll already understand.
Here, we share the Stylist beauty team’s favourite products across these three categories.
You may also like
Hair loss: Why is my hair falling out?
Concealers: NYX Professional Makeup Born to Glow Radiant Concealer
Much like its foundation counterpart – which the Stylist beauty team also loved – this concealer has a brightening finish to leave skin looking healthy and awake.
Concealers: bareMinerals bareSkin Complete Coverage Serum Concealer
A concealer and serum in one, this lightweight formula blends out easily for a natural-looking but evened-out finish.
bareMinerals bareSkin Complete Coverage Serum Concealer, £21.60
Concealers: Glossier Stretch Concealer
Whether you want subtle or heavier coverage, this concealer works. It has a buildable formula but thanks to added elastic micro waxes, it still leaves skin looking like skin.
Brows: BBB London Clear Brow Gloss
As well as keeping brow hairs in place, this brow gloss contains vitamin E to strengthen and jojoba oil to moisturise. It’s a firm favourite in beauty director Shannon Peter’s brow routine.
Brows: Benefit Gimme Brow + Volumising Brow Gel
If you want fuller brows with minimal effort, Benefit’s iconic Gimme Brow is the answer. With every brush stroke, it dispenses tiny microfibers that adhere to the hairs for a defined finish.
Brows: NYX Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil
If you prefer brow pencils, this dual-ended option has a skinny mechanical nib to let you fill in sparse areas easily. Once you’re done, brush the spoolie end through your brows for a natural-looking finish.
Nails: Maybelline SuperStay 7 Days Gel Nail Polish
Tired of applying nail polish, only for it to chip within an hour? This Maybelline nail polish stays put for an entire week.
Nails: Mavala Scientifique K Plus Nail Hardener
If your nails are suffering post-at-home gel removal, this nail hardener contains pro keratin to stop flaking or splitting.
Nails: CND Vinylux Solar Oil – Nail & Cuticle Care Pen
Cuticle oil is one of the most important steps to ensuring healthy, strong nails. This cuticle oil pen makes it easy to keep nails in good condition. Just scribble along the edges of your nail and massage it in.
You may also like
How to make your nails grow stronger and longer at home
Main image: Getty