However, if you are noticing bald patches or experiencing discomfort, it may be time to see a doctor. Kingsley advises: “If you consistently notice you are losing more hair than usual, or that the nature of your hair shedding has changed, it is probable that there is an underlying cause that needs to be addressed. You should also seek help if hair comes out in patches or if hair loss is accompanied by a sore or inflamed scalp.

“You will usually know if you are shedding an abnormal amount of hair – you’ll notice more hairs coming out when you shampoo, brush and style, and perhaps on your floor, clothes and pillow. It is not unusual to lose as many as 300 hairs, that is three times the normal amount.”

So, while everyone’s experience with hair loss is different, if you’re simply noticing a little more fallout than usual right now, it’s probably natural. Although you can’t stop shedding in its tracks, there are things you can do to keep it to a minimum. Read on for six ways to help your hair.