We know we shouldn’t be touching our faces. Aside from transferring dirt and grime, the World Health Organisation has flagged it as one of the steps we should follow to avoid spreading coronavirus – and while it’s usually an entirely subconscious habit, there are ways to stop doing it. But what about if you have a skin picking disorder,also known as dermatillomania or excoriation disorder?

“Any time the skin is broken – even if it’s only a small amount – it becomes open to infection,” says Debbie Thomas. “We all have bacteria on our skin. A little like the gut, we need some [bacteria] to balance the skin. On the surface, under normal conditions, the bacteria levels stay low and healthy. However, if the bacteria gets inside the skin it is a very different environment in which the normally harmless bacteria can flourish and reach levels where infection and inflammation will be triggered.”