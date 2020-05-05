You may have spotted Skin Proud all over your Instagram feed, but just how good is its skincare products?

When it comes to skincare products, we all want the same thing: effective ingredients that won’t cost the Earth. These factors have been behind the rise of some of the industry’s biggest brands, but what happens when you take effective-yet-inexpensive formulas like The Ordinary’s and place them in Glossier-like packaging fit for social media? Enter: Skin Proud. You may have spotted its pretty-in-pink packaging on your Instagram feed already but the brand goes far beyond social media fodder. Backed by skin expert Dr Ewoma Ukeleghe, Skin Proud has been developed to encourage people to embrace their skin, texture, pores and blemishes. But alongside its modern way of thinking, it ticks three important boxes: price, efficacy and aesthetic.

Stylist’s senior beauty writer Hanna Ibraheem has been trialling the products and found Detox Tonic, a toner that blends both AHAs and BHA into one formula, is great at leaving skin much smoother without drying it out. While both Sorbet Skin and Everything Balm worked wonders at nourishing dry patches. The packaging is clever, too. Aside from being the perfect addition to any future Instagram flatlays, each product is colour-coded to let you know the best time of day to use it. Pale pink means morning routine, medium pink is anytime of day and dusky pink is you nighttime routine. Intrigued? Here’s everything you need to know about the products…

Skin Proud Smooth Talk 2% Hyaluronic Acid Gel Serum ASOS When can I use it? Morning or night. What’s so special about it? Upon first glance, Smooth Talk might look like it has a thick consistency, but the gel formula actually feels lightweight on skin. Developed with 2% hyaluronic acid, this serum locks in the skin’s natural moisture and doesn’t have that leave a tacky finish, like other HA serums. “It also contains peptides to rejuvenate skin and improve skin health,” adds Dr Ukeleghe. How can I use it? Smooth Talk can be worn alone, which Dr Ukeleghe advises if you have oily skin, or you can wear it with Sorbet Skin (more on that below) for extra hydration. If you’re unsure how to apply hyaluronic acid, read our guide here. Skin Proud Smooth Talk 2% Hyaluronic Acid Gel Serum, £12.99 BUY NOW

