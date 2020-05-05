You may have spotted Skin Proud all over your Instagram feed, but just how good is its skincare products?
When it comes to skincare products, we all want the same thing: effective ingredients that won’t cost the Earth. These factors have been behind the rise of some of the industry’s biggest brands, but what happens when you take effective-yet-inexpensive formulas like The Ordinary’s and place them in Glossier-like packaging fit for social media? Enter: Skin Proud.
You may have spotted its pretty-in-pink packaging on your Instagram feed already but the brand goes far beyond social media fodder. Backed by skin expert Dr Ewoma Ukeleghe, Skin Proud has been developed to encourage people to embrace their skin, texture, pores and blemishes. But alongside its modern way of thinking, it ticks three important boxes: price, efficacy and aesthetic.
The products’ inkey lists feature some of the buzziest and most effective ingredients in skincare, including vitamin C, retinol, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. “From a skin point of view, it has all of the actives that I love and adore, says Dr Ukeleghe. “But what they’ve managed to do is take all of those effective ingredients and put them in a product at an accessible price point.” The highest-priced product in the range comes in at a very reasonable £14.99.
“It’s perfect for those new to the actives world and don’t know where to start, or just any skin addicts,” she adds.
So what does the nine-product line-up include? Launched exclusively on ASOS, each item has a clear use, including a brightening vitamin C serum, an intensive hydrating hyaluronic acid moisturiser and a retinol serum perfect for those who want to try it for the first time.
Stylist’s senior beauty writer Hanna Ibraheem has been trialling the products and found Detox Tonic, a toner that blends both AHAs and BHA into one formula, is great at leaving skin much smoother without drying it out. While both Sorbet Skin and Everything Balm worked wonders at nourishing dry patches.
The packaging is clever, too. Aside from being the perfect addition to any future Instagram flatlays, each product is colour-coded to let you know the best time of day to use it. Pale pink means morning routine, medium pink is anytime of day and dusky pink is you nighttime routine.
Intrigued? Here’s everything you need to know about the products…
Skin Proud Smooth Talk 2% Hyaluronic Acid Gel Serum
When can I use it? Morning or night.
What’s so special about it? Upon first glance, Smooth Talk might look like it has a thick consistency, but the gel formula actually feels lightweight on skin. Developed with 2% hyaluronic acid, this serum locks in the skin’s natural moisture and doesn’t have that leave a tacky finish, like other HA serums. “It also contains peptides to rejuvenate skin and improve skin health,” adds Dr Ukeleghe.
How can I use it? Smooth Talk can be worn alone, which Dr Ukeleghe advises if you have oily skin, or you can wear it with Sorbet Skin (more on that below) for extra hydration. If you’re unsure how to apply hyaluronic acid, read our guide here.
Skin Proud Sorbet Skin Everyday Jelly Moisturiser
When is it best used? Morning.
What’s so special about it? A stand-out product in the line-up, Sorbet Skin is the best of a moisturiser and hyaluronic acid serum combined. It contains different molecular weights of hyaluronic acid, which is important in triggering different cellular responses in skin and delivering long-lasting effects. It also contains rose flower water to restore skin.
How can I use it? “This moisturiser is suitable for all skin types, including oily skin as its super lightweight,” says Dr Ukeleghe. Apply it as the penultimate step in your skincare routine (SPF should always be last).
Skin Proud Bright Boost 2% Vitamin C Serum
When is it best used? Morning or night.
What’s so special about it? Vitamin C is an essential part to any skincare routine, and this one is particularly good. Developed to treat pigmentation, this serum also prevents damage from free radicals while added lemon extract leaves skin glowing.
How can I use it? Dr Ukeleghe says this vitamin C serum should be used after cleansing and can be applied morning or night. So far, we’re been applying it in the morning for its brightening effects, which leaves skin looking healthier.
Skin Proud Everything Balm
When is it best used? Morning or night (and any moment in between).
What’s so special about it? Aptly named Everything Balm, this handy tube can be used for, well, everything. It contains nourishing coconut butter and jojoba oil to deliver intense hydration and a pretty delicious smell, too.
How can I use it? As a lip balm, on dry patches of skin, as highlighter – however you like, really.
Skin Proud Everything Balm, £7.99
Skin Proud Bright Eye Pomegranate Gel-Cream
When is it best used? Morning or night.
What’s so special about it? This eye cream is packed with ingredients to address a range of skincare concerns around our eyes. Vitamin C brightens dark under eye circles, pomegranate extract has antioxidant and moisturising properties, while niacinamide helps anybody with puffy or inflamed eyes, especially around hayfever season.
How can I use it? “I love to put it in the fridge for an added cooling effect,” says Dr Ukeleghe. “It has a targeted tip on the end to make application easy.”
Skin Proud Detox Daily AHA/BHA Exfoliating Tonic
When is it best used? Morning or night.
What’s so special about it? While acids are effective for skin, they can be incredibly drying but this toner cleverly balances AHAs and BHA to slough dead skin, while adding hydration. It contains salicylic, lactic and glycolic acid, making it ideal for oily, breakout-prone skin. While hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and aloe vera ensure skin isn’t left irritated.
How can I use it? “This can be used twice a day but if you have very sensitive skin, I’d recommend one a day or one every two weeks until your skin builds up tolerance to it,” advises Dr Ukeleghe.
Skin Proud Sleep Hero Overnight Mask
When is it best used? Night.
What’s so special about it? Ideal for those with drier skin, this overnight moisturiser has nourishing cranberry seed oil, while raspberry extract fends off free radicals. The formula is slightly thicker but it has a nice slip to it, allowing you to work it into skin properly.
How can I use it? “For an overnight mask, apply a thin layer and wash it off in the morning,” says Dr Ukeleghe. “For a quick, intense treatment, apply a thicker layer, keep it on for 15 minutes and wash off.” While it’s marketed as a nighttime product, you could also apply it in the daytime and leave on while working/sitting at home.
Skin Proud Recharge Overnight Retinol 0.5% Serum
When is it best used? Night.
What’s so special about it? We all know about the wonders of retinol. It has a multitude of skin benefits (hyperpigmentation, improving skin texture, fine lines) and is an ingredient everyone should have in their skincare routine. This serum has 0.5%, making it an ideal option for those looking to experiment with the wonder ingredient.
How can I use it? “For those that want lots of uses out of a single product, retinol is what you need,” says Dr Ukeleghe. Apply at night after cleansing and make sure you wear SPF the next morning.
Skin Proud Refresher Hydrating Rose Water Facial Mist
When is it best used? Morning or night (or any time inbetween).
What’s so special about it? Spending from home may be causing your skin to feel drier and tighter. While we’re all following a skincare routine (right?), it can feel good to deliver hits of hydration throughout the day. Enter: Refresher, formulated with soothing aloe vera and hydrating Japanese rosewater.
How can I use it? Spray on your face whenever needed/you fancy it.
Skin Proud Refresher Hydrating Rose Water Facial Mist, £9.99
