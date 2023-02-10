Buying fragrance is extremely personal. From the specific notes we lean towards to the memories that perfumes can evoke, it’s safe to say that one specific scent rarely elicits the same reaction from whomever is smelling it. And while we all tend to have general fragrance favourites (think woody, floral, oriental or sweet), our perfume preferences are generally extremely individual – or so we are led to believe.

Because there’s a new perfume category that’s having a major moment right now – and it doesn’t neatly fall into the fragrance families we’re used to. They’re being called ‘skin scents’ and they can be thought of as a 2023 update to the pheromone-mimicking fragrances of the 90s.