A skin expert reveals the skincare ingredients that work better when used together
Can you bolster your skincare regime by simply using certain ingredients together? One skincare expert reveals all…
From hyaluronic acid and peptides, retinol to ceramides – it’s time to get clued up on your skincare ingredients. Because it turns out that you can actually ramp up the effectiveness of your skincare routine simply by using certain ingredients together.
We asked Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme, founder and medical director of Adonia Medical Clinic, to give us the low-down on the products that you should be buddying up…
Vitamin C and SPF
“When worn underneath your SPF, ascorbic acid (aka vitamin C) can boost the protection of your SPF by up to eight times,” reveals Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme. Try using a vitamin C serum each morning before layering with your SPF for glowy, protected skin.
Biossance Squalane and Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum
Robust but lightweight, this powerhouse serum helps to fade the look of dark spots thanks to its 10% strength of vitamin C – plus squalane and white shiitake mushrooms.
Shop Biossance Squalane and Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum at Cult Beauty, £48.99
Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF50 PA++++
This 100% mineral sunscreen is great for use every day – and leaves no ashy cast on darker skin tones.
Shop Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF50 PA++++ at Lookfantastic, £60
SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Antioxidant Vitamin C Serum
A cult favourite for good reason – this serum might be expensive but it really works. Its blend of vitamin C and ferulic acid works to reinforce the skin’s natural protection against harmful free radicals.
Shop SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Antioxidant Vitamin C Serum at Lookfantastic, £140
Ultra Violette Supreme Screen Hydrating Facial Sunscreen SPF50+
A great one for dehydrated skin types, this high-factor SPF protects, hydrates and primes the skin in one.
Shop Ultra Violette Supreme Screen Hydrating Facial Sunscreen SPF50+ at Space NK, £34
Retinoids and niacinamide
“Retinoids are a wonderful skin ingredient but for some they can be irritating. Pairing your retinoid with a niacinamide serum can help to overcome this.”
“Niacinamide has anti-inflammatory properties, it upregulates ceramides and helps to strengthen the skin barrier.” Try using a niacinamide serum before applying your retinol to help counteract some of the more irritating side-effects.
Medik8 Crystal Retinal 10
This overnight retinol treatment not only speeds up cell renewal but helps to eliminate bacteria and prevent future breakouts while infusing the complexion with a radiant, healthy-looking glow.
La Roche-Posay Retinol 0.3% + Vitamin B3 Serum
Pure and gradual release retinol helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by stimulating collagen production in this clever vitamin B3 enriched serum.
Shop La Roche-Posay Retinol 0.3% + Vitamin B3 Serum at Lookfantastic, £38
The Inkey List Niacinamide
Formulated with hero hydrator hyaluronic acid, this blemish-busting serum tackles redness and excess oil, without stripping the skin.
Paula’s Choice 10% Niacinamide Booster
Blended with a combination of naturally soothing and hydrating ingredients and antioxidants, this booster works to even skin tone, protect from external stressors and calm the skin.
Shop Paula’s Choice 10% Niacinamide Booster at Space NK, £42
Hyaluronic acid and ceramides
“These two ingredients are the Bonnie and Clyde of skincare,” says Dr Ejikeme.
“Hyaluronic acid is a humectant. It pulls moisture into the skin and is able to hold a thousand times its weight in water – but by itself you may not retain that moisture. Ceramides help to lock in that hydration, helping your skin feel moisturised for longer.”
Use your hyaluronic acid serum morning and evening before locking it in place with a ceramide-rich moisturiser.
Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide Moisturising Cream
This strengthening skincare treatment helps to quench dry skin and lock in moisture for long-lasting hydration.
Buy Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide Moisturising Cream at Space NK, £60
The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydration Support
A no-frills favourite, this infamous serum is a great entry-level, every day hydrator. It contains three forms of hyaluronic acid molecule, varying in size to penetrate different levels of the skin and ensure multi-depth hydration.
Shop The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydration Support at Cult Beauty, £5.90
Vichy Minéral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Booster
Fortified with only 11 ingredients, including hyaluronic acid and 89% Vichy thermal mineralising water, the lightweight, gel-like formula strengthens the skin’s barrier to defend against pollution and environmental aggressors.
Shop Vichy Minéral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Booster at Lookfantastic, £25
CeraVe Facial Moisturising Lotion
A brand that’s known for its three essential ceramides, CeraVe is specifically formulated to protect the skin barrier and lock in moisture. This lightweight cream packs a punch of hydration without clogging pores or feeling greasy on the skin.
Main image: Getty