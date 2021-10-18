skincare ingredients
A skin expert reveals the skincare ingredients that work better when used together

Can you bolster your skincare regime by simply using certain ingredients together? One skincare expert reveals all…

From hyaluronic acid and peptides, retinol to ceramides – it’s time to get clued up on your skincare ingredients. Because it turns out that you can actually ramp up the effectiveness of your skincare routine simply by using certain ingredients together. 

We asked Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme, founder and medical director of Adonia Medical Clinic, to give us the low-down on the products that you should be buddying up…

Vitamin C and SPF

“When worn underneath your SPF, ascorbic acid (aka vitamin C) can boost the protection of your SPF by up to eight times,” reveals Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme. Try using a vitamin C serum each morning before layering with your SPF for glowy, protected skin. 

Retinoids and niacinamide

“Retinoids are a wonderful skin ingredient but for some they can be irritating. Pairing your retinoid with a niacinamide serum can help to overcome this.”

“Niacinamide has anti-inflammatory properties, it upregulates ceramides and helps to strengthen the skin barrier.” Try using a niacinamide serum before applying your retinol to help counteract some of the more irritating side-effects. 

Hyaluronic acid and ceramides

“These two ingredients are the Bonnie and Clyde of skincare,” says Dr Ejikeme.

“Hyaluronic acid is a humectant. It pulls moisture into the skin and is able to hold a thousand times its weight in water – but by itself you may not retain that moisture. Ceramides help to lock in that hydration, helping your skin feel moisturised for longer.”

Use your hyaluronic acid serum morning and evening before locking it in place with a ceramide-rich moisturiser. 

