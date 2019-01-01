If you got into the habit of staying up past 3am, it could have had an impact on your skin. “When you’ve had fewer than eight hours of sleep, skin can appear as dull and lifeless as you feel,” explains consultant dermatologist Dr. Anjali Mahto. In fact, a U.S. study revealed that sleeping fewer than five hours or less per night often can slow cell turnover and limit the repair processes that usually happen as you snooze.

In the short-term skin will look dull but in the long-term, this can cause more fine lines, uneven pigmentation, and sagging skin. Pep it up with brightening vitamin C or a chemical exfoliant AHA like a glycolic or lactic acid.

“The chemical action removes the layer of dead skin cells that are hiding fresher skin underneath, which is brighter and more evenly toned,” Dr Mahto says. “It instantly brings blood to the surface of the skin making it look pinker and healthier.”