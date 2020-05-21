The mask: Clay and cream textures will be your best friend when it comes to masks. “Products containing cica, witch hazel, green tea and allantoin all work really well for this skin condition,” adds Luckham.

Which textures are best for skin with rosacea?

The cleanser and moisturiser: “Stick to milky or creamy textures for cleansers and moisturisers. Always use a device like the FOREO Luna to cleanse as this will exfoliate daily without any harshness.” Try SkinCeuticals Gentle Cleanser, £35.

The face mask: it’s best to stick to light, creamy textures as they don’t aggrivate the skin as much as clay and oil-based masks when you remove them. Ingredients wise, there are a few that may work best. “Try rosehip which is really calming, ceramides that help keep in moisture and niacinamide as this supports ceramides.” Niacinamide is known for its redness reducing powers.

Which textures are best for dry and dehydrated skin?

The cleanser: embrace the creamy and milky textures, as they’re best for maintaining moisture levels. “Humectant based toners are also a great at providing a hydration hit and will only make the next steps more effective. Try hyaluronic acid or niacinamide based formulas,” says Luckham.

The moisturiser: go for a thicker cream, like Cerave’s Moisturising Cream, £13. “Look for ceramide or hyaluronic acid based moisturisers which don’t just rely on silicone. They offer a false sense of hydration,” explains Luckham.

The face mask: hydrating overnight masks like the thin gel-like mask from Drunk Elephant’s F-balm Electrolyte Water Facial, £44, really seals in moisture. Gel textures are usually cooling and hydrating and infused, perfect for drier skin in need of moisture.