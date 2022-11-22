All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From moisture sandwiching to retinol sandwiching, we asked a dermatologist to weigh in on TikTok’s trending terms…
When it comes to beauty, TikTok can be a brilliant place of discovery. From make-up hacks to nail art inspo, social media allows us to have a world of creativity at our fingertips. But when it comes to skincare – it’s often a good idea to be that a little more cautious about where we get our information.
The latest skincare trend creating a buzz on TikTok is the idea of ‘skincare sandwiching’. Promising big results and glowy skin, we decided to pick the brains of Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme, founder and medical director of Adonia Medical Clinic to find out whether it’s a trend we should get behind and how, exactly, we should be skincare sandwiching.
Keep scrolling for all you need to know about moisture sandwiching and why Dr Ejikeme rates retinol sandwiching for beginners.
What is moisture sandwiching?
Skincare sandwiching – more commonly referred to as moisture sandwiching – is simply a process of layering your skincare products in order to reap the most benefits. It’s derived from a Korean skincare technique that focuses on applying your skincare to damp skin to maximise hydration.
Layering a face mist and a serum with humectant ingredients on top of damp skin locks in the water, and helps to hydrate the skin. Imagine your skin as a sponge, with many tiny little channels beneath the skin’s surface. If you imagine water coming into contact with a bone dry sponge, it will penetrate the first few layers only. If water comes into contact with a slightly damp sponge, it will allow that water to travel further down these channels, deeper into the surface of the skin.
Stylist’s pick of the best products for moisture sandwiching
Cultured Fortitude Face Mist
Fragrance-free and pH-perfect, this hydrating face mist is suitable for all and a great refreshing spritz to keep your skin barrier strong and healthy.
Tatcha The Essence
Read any of the reviews online and you’ll understand why this hydrating skin essence is worth the money. With a fermented complex of rice, algae and green tea, this potent essence works to amplify the effects of other skincare products you layer on afterwards.
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist
Made with 84% watermelon, hydrating hyaluronic acid and hibiscus flower AHAs, this ultra-soothing super-fine face mist is great for giving the skin an instant hit of hydration.
Shop Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist at Cult Beauty, £25
Biossance Squalane and Hyaluronic Toning Mist
Brimming with minerals and hydrating squalane, this lightweight and no-fuss mist restores hydration to both the inner and outer layers of skin.
Shop Biossance Squalane and Hyaluronic Toning Mist at Cult Beauty, £25
Fresh Kombucha Facial Treatment Essence
This silky and lightweight leave-on essence helps to protect skin from pollution while promoting youthful clarity and a healthy lustre.
Shop Fresh Kombucha Facial Treatment Essence at Cult Beauty, £29
SkinCeuticals H.A. (Hyaluronic Acid) Intensifier Serum
This cult serum provides long-lasting and lightweight hydration for a smoother, more refined complexion. It plumps and smooths, helping to minimise the appearance of crow’s feet, nasolabial folds and sagging skin.
Shop SkinCeuticals H.A. (Hyaluronic Acid) Intensifier Serum at Lookfantastic, £95
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum
Offering up to 72-hour hydration, the award-winning serum helps to visibly soften, smooth and plump the skin.
Shop Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum at Lookfantastic, £64
Vichy Minéral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum
With a blend of 11 ingredients, this hydrating serum combines hyaluronic acid with Vichy Volcanic Mineralising Water which is rich in 15 essential minerals. Layer over damp skin to reap the most benefits.
Shop Vichy Minéral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum at Sephora, £33
What is retinol sandwiching?
While it’s a practice that’s been around for years, retinol sandwiching has recently gained traction from viral videos on TikTok. “The retinol sandwich is layering your moisturiser (which should be free of actives) over and below your retinol. This helps to reduce the irritation which can occur when you first start a retinol,” explains Dr Ejekeme. “I’m a big fan of laying, particularly when starting skincare retinol for the first time.”
“After a few weeks you can remove the bottom of the sandwich so the retinol is in contact with the skin. Continue moisturiser over the top.”
Stylist’s pick of the best products for retinol sandwiching
CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum with Ceramides and Niacinamide
Formulated to exfoliate, brighten and smooth the appearance of the complexion, this entry-level retinol is also enriched with ceramides to help nourish the skin.
Shop CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum with Ceramides and Niacinamide at Lookfantastic, £19
StriVectin Advanced Retinol Nightly Multi-Correct Serum
This hardworking retinol works with moisturising agent polyglutamic acid, helping to minimise the risk of dryness or tightness after use.
Shop StriVectin Advanced Retinol Nightly Multi-Correct Serum at Lookfantastic, £79
Naturium Retinol Complex Serum
Formulated with natural bio-retinol, encapsulated retinol and bakuchiol, a plant-derived retinol alternative, this clever serum is great for acne-prone, ageing and combination skin types.
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream
Formulated with glacial glycoprotein and olive-derived squalane, this best-selling cream helps to moisturise skin and protect the natural barrier.
Dr.Jart+ Ceramidin Cream
Delivering intense moisture to the skin, this strengthening moisturiser calls upon a complex of five ceramides, hyaluronic acid and botanical extracts, to fend off itch-inspiring dryness and rough texture. Ideal for a retinol sandwich.
La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Balm B5 Multi-Purpose Repairing Balm
Skin-soothing and hydrating, this versatile balm is formulated with cicaplast to nurture delicate skin.
Shop La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Balm B5 Multi-Purpose Repairing Balm at Lookfantastic, £8.50
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask
Perfect for when your skin requires an extra bit of T.L.C, this Insta-famous leave-on mask is packed with a skin-soothing blend of vitamin B5, allantoin and bisabolol to help nourish, soothe and soften stressed-out skins.
Main image: courtesy of brands