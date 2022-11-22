When it comes to beauty, TikTok can be a brilliant place of discovery. From make-up hacks to nail art inspo, social media allows us to have a world of creativity at our fingertips. But when it comes to skincare – it’s often a good idea to be that a little more cautious about where we get our information. The latest skincare trend creating a buzz on TikTok is the idea of ‘skincare sandwiching’. Promising big results and glowy skin, we decided to pick the brains of Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme, founder and medical director of Adonia Medical Clinic to find out whether it’s a trend we should get behind and how, exactly, we should be skincare sandwiching.

Keep scrolling for all you need to know about moisture sandwiching and why Dr Ejikeme rates retinol sandwiching for beginners.

What is moisture sandwiching?

Skincare sandwiching – more commonly referred to as moisture sandwiching – is simply a process of layering your skincare products in order to reap the most benefits. It’s derived from a Korean skincare technique that focuses on applying your skincare to damp skin to maximise hydration. Layering a face mist and a serum with humectant ingredients on top of damp skin locks in the water, and helps to hydrate the skin. Imagine your skin as a sponge, with many tiny little channels beneath the skin’s surface. If you imagine water coming into contact with a bone dry sponge, it will penetrate the first few layers only. If water comes into contact with a slightly damp sponge, it will allow that water to travel further down these channels, deeper into the surface of the skin.

Stylist’s pick of the best products for moisture sandwiching

Cultured Fortitude Face Mist Fragrance-free and pH-perfect, this hydrating face mist is suitable for all and a great refreshing spritz to keep your skin barrier strong and healthy. Shop Cultured Fortitude Face Mist at Cult Beauty, £30

What is retinol sandwiching?

While it’s a practice that’s been around for years, retinol sandwiching has recently gained traction from viral videos on TikTok. “The retinol sandwich is layering your moisturiser (which should be free of actives) over and below your retinol. This helps to reduce the irritation which can occur when you first start a retinol,” explains Dr Ejekeme. “I’m a big fan of laying, particularly when starting skincare retinol for the first time.” “After a few weeks you can remove the bottom of the sandwich so the retinol is in contact with the skin. Continue moisturiser over the top.”

Stylist’s pick of the best products for retinol sandwiching

CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum with Ceramides and Niacinamide Formulated to exfoliate, brighten and smooth the appearance of the complexion, this entry-level retinol is also enriched with ceramides to help nourish the skin. Shop CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum with Ceramides and Niacinamide at Lookfantastic, £19 buy now

