Perspiring through your Réalisation Par dress for 40 minutes will make your skin oily and greasy, then spending eight hours under a vent can further throw your natural moisture balance off-kilter, leaving that same skin feeling tight and irritated. And as for those of us sweating it out at home, switching between a stuffy living rooms and a sweltering park offers skin no relief either.

“Any moisture produced under your make-up will make it slide, but overzealous air-conditioning can dehydrate the skin because it’s just cold air with no humidity,” explains aesthetic doctor Dr Maryam Zamani. “It increases the rate of water evaporation, even though you’re cooling down.” That means, for those of us who do travel to work at least, while your commute might take your make-up from Degas to Dalí, your day in the office will likely make your complexion patchy and dry.

Your products can’t be fairweather friends in these conditions, so we’ve put together an edit to target every concern, from oil control and hydration to heavy cleansing and longevity. Heatwave, you will not beat us.