“Start with a clean canvas and only apply products to gently and thoroughly cleansed skin. After that, apply skincare products in sequence, from thin to thick. Toners first, followed by serums, gels and lastly creams,” advises Dr Dhoat.

“It is important to note that certain products are more effective at particular times of the day. Vitamin C, (a powerful antioxidant that brightens, protects against sun damage and promotes collagen production), is best applied in the morning, as it offers skin-protecting properties that can help protect cells against pollution and other environmental factors.

“Retinol, or topical retinoids, on the other hand, work best in the evening, as they can increase your skin’s sensitivity to sunlight.

“Sunscreen should be the final step in your skincare routine after all other treatment products have been applied.” This is because SPF, once applied, will stop the absorption of other products applied to the skin afterwards. “Make-up should be then applied on top of your sunscreen.”

Sunscreen is a non-negotiable, even if the make-up you then go on to use contains SPF. Not only are you likely not using enough of the product to receive the broad protection your skin needs but it’s also much harder to ensure even and adequate application.