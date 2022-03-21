“I felt spots rising up through my skin”: the surprising connection between PTSD and acne

Trigger warning: this article contains mentions of sexual assault.

I always thought I’d been pretty lucky with my skin. But things can change.

At the end of 2020, a memory I’d been repressing resurfaced. Four and a half years earlier, I’d been raped. I never mentioned it to anyone. Instead, I shoved it deep down, leaving it wedged at the back of my mind like a landmine to stumble on in the future.

As I was dealing with this unwelcome new reminder, another change occurred. I lost my flat and was illegally evicted. Things felt like they were falling apart. Then, so did I.