You may have heard of charcoal skincare products before. While we know it sounds a bit… weird, charcoal can actually be a very beneficial skincare ingredient for those who deal with excess sebum production .

So, we asked Diane Ackers, skincare expert for cosmeceutical brand Doctors Formula , everything we need to know about the skincare ingredient , from how it helps oily complexions to whether it’s suitable for acne-prone skin .

“Activated charcoal is a super deep cleanser. It acts like a magnet to attract and draw impurities – think dirt, grime and excess oils – from clogged pores and onto the surface. From here, they can be easily removed from skin’s surface. This means it’s effective for skin types that suffer from breakouts, blemishes and blocked pores . It also helps to remove dead skin cells , so it leaves skin soft and supple after use.”

How does activated charcoal help oily skin?

“Charcoal is especially good on oiler skin types, thanks to its deep cleansing properties and ability to remove excess oils. So that three o’clock T-zone shine can be kept at bay for longer. It results in a balanced, shine-free complexion after use.”

Do those with acne-prone and combination skin also benefit?

“Those with combination (and oily) skin often get excess blackheads and oil trapped by dead skin cells and activated charcoal can help by drawing out these blockages and sweeping them away. As for acne-prone skin, it can benefit so long as the acne is not excessively pustular or “wet” acne, as that can be too tender to target at times.”