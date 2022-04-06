“Although helpful if used carefully, active ingredients can be irritating to the skin. This can show up on the skin as increased sensitivity, dryness and peeling. Skin in this state is more vulnerable to UV exposure and, in particular, can aggravate post-inflammatory pigmentation – causing a tendency to develop discolouration of the skin,” explains Dr Catherine Borysiewicz, consultant dermatologist at the Cadogan Clinic.

A quick refresh on common active ingredients:

Acids (glycolic, salicylic, mandelic, lactic, citric, malic)

Retinol (a derivative of vitamin A) and other retinoids

Vitamins A, C and E

1. Think about when to introduce active ingredients into your skincare routine

“We often advise patients to start using retinol products in the autumn and winter months to allow their skin to acclimatise to the products at a time of relatively lower UVB exposure.”

2. Understand what to look for in an SPF

“The SPF on your sunscreen label refers to the level of protection from UVB. UVB is felt to be most responsible for sunburn and has strong links to melanoma and basal cell skin cancers.

“However, your skin also needs protection from UVA, which is able to cause the same cancer-causing damage to your cells and actually penetrate deeper into the skin layers, making it the culprit for causing photoaging damage. UVA protection level is usually listed as a 5* or ‘UVA shield’ rating on the product packaging.

“Blue light or High Energy Visible Light (HEVL) is the light that’s all around us and can also cause damage to our skin, so protection from this is also important – especially for people struggling with areas of hyperpigmentation, age spots and melasma.

“In order to get this broad-spectrum coverage against UVA, UVB and HEVL, look for an SPF that protects against all three.”

3. Consider a multi-tasking SPF to ensure consistent UV protection

“Sunscreens can now have added moisturiser to hydrate skin and antioxidants to reduce oxidative damage to the skin following UV and pollution exposure. Using multi-tasking products simplifies skincare steps and prevents congestion. Further ingredients can be found to combat specific skin concerns including sunspots and acne.”