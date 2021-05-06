Pretty Damn Good: the refreshing body wash this celebrity hairstylist uses every day

With 20 years of experience as a hairstylist under her belt, Dionne Smith has a wealth of knowledge.

Her passion for hairstyling began at a young age, when she braided her sisters’ hair – a skill that even led to her earning some money while doing other children’s hair at school. After trying different jobs in adulthood, Smith decided to give hairdressing her full attention and from there, it grew.

After opening her own salon, Smith began began working at fashion shows, on editorial shoots and with some of haircare’s biggest brands, including Dyson and Cantu.