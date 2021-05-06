Pretty Damn Good: the refreshing body wash this celebrity hairstylist uses every day
Welcome to Stylist’s Pretty Damn Good, a weekly series in which different women share the one product – across hair care, skincare, make-up, body and fragrance – that remains a forever staple in their beauty routines.
With 20 years of experience as a hairstylist under her belt, Dionne Smith has a wealth of knowledge.
Her passion for hairstyling began at a young age, when she braided her sisters’ hair – a skill that even led to her earning some money while doing other children’s hair at school. After trying different jobs in adulthood, Smith decided to give hairdressing her full attention and from there, it grew.
After opening her own salon, Smith began began working at fashion shows, on editorial shoots and with some of haircare’s biggest brands, including Dyson and Cantu.
She has also worked on the hair of numerous celebrities, such as Venus Williams, Regina King and Bukky Bakray for the 2021 Baftas, who won the Rising Star Award. Most recently, Smith also styled Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s hair for her pregnancy announcement.
Just scroll through her Instagram and you’ll see Smith is not only an expert in caring for coils and curls, but is incredibly creative: her feed is full of beautiful hairstyles. But she wants to make sure other hairstylists are educated, too. So, Smith created the Ebony doll, a styling doll with textured hair.
As if her job as a hairstylist doesn’t keep her busy enough, Smith also founded a haircare band, Signature by Dionne Smith.
So between running multiples businesses and working on various projects, what’s the one product Smith relies on to bring a bit of clarity to her day? Here, she tells us.
“Oh my god, Aesop’s Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser, £33, is amazing. I discovered it about seven years ago in a luxury hotel that I had the joy of staying in and have been using it ever since.
“The first thing that drew me to it was the lovely scent, it smelt so good and reminded me of being in a spa, it’s such a refreshing scent that helps me rejuvenate. It wakes me up every morning and gives my mood such a boost.
“I use this body cleanser as a form of relaxation. I dispense a little pump on a pair of scrubby bath gloves and rub it all over. It’s such great quality you can feel it with every shower, a little bit goes a long way and it suds up so well.
“Once I’ve rinsed it off, my skin feels so good and doesn’t have that tight, dry feeling after using it, like I’ve felt with other body products in the past.
“Starting and ending your day right is so important to me. I work hard and so, having a relaxing shower or bath twice a day means so much.
“Washing away the day with a shower before bed helps me to sleep better, especially with this overactive brain of mine. Then, a shower in the morning helps to wake me up for the day ahead.
“I love Aesop’s iconic packaging, too. It looks luxurious and, like I said, it lasts so long because it’s so rich, so it does work out great for the price.”
Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser
Main image: Dionne Smith/brand