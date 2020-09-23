In May 2016, Keys announced her decision to stop wearing make-up in an open letter, declaring a “no-make-up revolution”. While she has since started dabbling in some cosmetics a bit more, it’s still the bare minimum – focusing on just defining her brows, a bit of glow and enhancing her freckles. Instead, she turned her focus towards her skincare routine.

To develop the skincare products, Keys has based them on her own experiences to create efficacious formulas that also add an element of “soul-nourishing rituals” to your routine. Each product was carefully formulated in partnership with dermatologist Dr Renee Snyder, who specialises in medical dermatology.

According to Keys, there are four keys to soulcare (hence the name for the brand) – body, spirit, mind and connection.