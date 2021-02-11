Pretty Damn Good: the acid-packed serum this beauty influencer relies on to treat dark spots

If there’s one thing we’ve come to learn about shopping for skincare products, it’s the importance of looking at the ingredients and how they work for your skin type.

For beauty influencer Lesley Buckle, this is what drew her to one product that has now become a permanent fixture in her skincare routine – and her opinion is one we trust, too.

In August 2010, Buckle started spending more time caring for her hair. A little while after, she began a blog, named Fresh Lengths, to document her hair journey. From there, Buckle’s corner of the internet has only grown. Her Instagram account is filled with gorgeous, editorial-esque imagery for her 110,000+ followers and she has a YouTube channel, covering a wide range of topics from how to cover scarring and pigmentation with make-up to DIY knotless box braids.