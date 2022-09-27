A popular ingredient in wellness powders, herbal teas and stress-relieving supplements, you may already be familiar with ashwagandha. The adaptogenic herb is widely used in many medicinal recipes and health supplements but now, it’s making its way into our skincare routines – promising anti-inflammatory responses, boosted cell turnover and a calmer complexion. And while many skincare ingredients start out in the health space (think turmeric, CBD and coconut oil), whenever an ingredient seemingly gains popularity overnight, we want to make sure it’s worth the hype – rather than just another buzzword in the beauty industry that’s added to marketing claims without adding anything significant to the formula.

So, we rounded up skincare experts and aesthetic doctors to help us figure out if the hype behind ashwagandha is legit. Plus, we’ve compiled some of the best skincare products that harness the powers of this ancient herb within their formula. Keep scrolling for your ashwagandha 101.

What are the benefits of using ashwagandha in skincare?

“Typically ashwagandha is used to calm inflamed and stressed skin,” explains skincare specialist Parisa Bahramian.“When applied topically it also helps to support collagen production, which can help prevent visible signs of premature ageing.” And it’s not just skincare that’s jumping on the ashwagandha bandwagon. “When used in shampoos, ashwagandha is also known to stimulate the scalp, improve blood circulation and fight dandruff,” explains Dr Usman Qureshi, aesthetic doctor and founder of The Luxe Clinic.

What skin types could benefit from using ashwagandha products?

Ashwagandha is great for many skin types – thanks to its adaptogenic properties that calm, soothe and help skin become less reactive. Oily skin types will benefit as it naturally prevents and reduces oil secretion, without stripping essential moisture from your skin. It can also increase cellular turnover – which helps to brighten dull skin. And for those concerned with hyperpigmentation? Well, ashwagandha can help control the overproduction of melanin in the skin and help reduce inflammation. Clever stuff.

8 ashwagandha-based skincare products we really rate

Interested in giving ashwagandha a go? We’ve rounded up eight skincare products that we think are totally worth the hype. While ashwagandha may not always be the hero ingredient, it is included to help support other more potent actives, while calming and soothing your complexion. Ahhh…

