Ever left a skin treatment, like laser hair removal or microneedling, only for your skin to feel slightly… irritated? From calendula to collodial oatmeal, there are many skincare ingredients often praised for their ability to soothe a red, irritated complexion but one you may not hear much about is azulene oil. Hailed by skincare experts for its skin-calming benefits, azulene oil also takes on a soothing appearance, thanks to its blue hue.

So what exactly does it do and which skin types are best placed to use it? Here, Dr Toni Phillips, group medical director at DestinationSkin, explains all you need to know.

Which skin types are best suited to azulene oil? “Azulene oil as part of a daily skin care routine is best for very dry skin types only, and really only to address the occasional blemish or irritation, such as rash. Everyone else should only use it as a post-procedure calming agent and only on areas of skin that are not prone to enlarged pores.” Are there any skin types that should avoid it? “Like most oil products, azulene oil is comodogenic which means it can block pores and cause congestion. For this reason, it is not recommended for oily skin types with enlarged or problematic pores, but can be used for everyone on parts of the body where pores are not an issue.” Are there any side effects to azulene oil? “Anyone who has sensitivity to plants and in particular chamomile flowers or plants in the daisy family may have an allergy to Azulene oil. If any irritation occurs, the product should be stopped immediately and not used again.”

