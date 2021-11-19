Cucumber, pineapple and coconut have been staples in the skin and hair care world for some time despite being items we wouldn’t blink twice at on the kitchen counter. Well, now they have a new friend joining the party: the humble banana. A burgeoning ingredient in skincare, banana pulp and extract from the peels of ripe bananas are added into a range of nourishing, brightening and exfoliating products. Let’s find out why.

“The banana fruit extract you find in skincare goes by the name musa sapientum or musa paradisiaca and is added as a powder,” explains Sonia Bainbridge, founder of Raw Beauty Lab, natural beauty expert and co-creator of plant-powered skin supplement Vegan Collagen.

“While the powder itself isn’t harmful, when added to skincare and cosmetic products, it is usually added with a preservative like phenoxyethanol to stop micro-organism growth in the product and help your moisturiser remain skin-friendly in its tube or jar.

“So, while the banana is essentially the same, the way the banana powder is added to skincare and cosmetics wouldn’t make it entirely palatable as phenoxyethanol can be harmful to the body when ingested. As good as your banana lip balm and moisturiser smell, I wouldn’t try eating them!”