Pretty Damn Good: the body moisturiser that Sasha Pallari relies on for soft, hydrated skin

“I can’t go without Beauty Pie’s Super Healthy Skin Deluxe Moisture Body Crème, £15.05 for members and £50 for non-members. My best friend told me about it, and I’ve trusted her recommendations for 19 years without fail so I just knew I was going to love it before I’d even added it to my basket. Beauty Pie had given me a three-month trial membership to see how I enjoyed the brand and so I added it to my first order. Now, I’m currently towards the end of my second tub.

“The texture is so rich and luxurious but sinks into your skin, leaving it feeling hydrated for so long. And the smell – I feel like the only way to give the smell justice is to say it smells like a holiday I can’t afford right now. Everything about it is so luxe except the price point [as a member], but as well as feeling and looking luxury it does the absolute best job of hydrating my body and keeping it that way throughout the day.

“I use it not too long after I’ve got out of the shower because when it’s used on damp skin it locks in that moisture even more.