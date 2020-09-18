So, we asked Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist at Skin55, to break down everything you need to know about benzoyl peroxide; from the benefits and side effects to the places where you can get your hands on it.

What is benzoyl peroxide?

“Benzoyl peroxide is a chemical agent that is often used to treat acne. It can be found in both over the counter topical creams as well as on prescription from your GP or dermatologist. Prescription benzoyl peroxide can be combined with antibiotics such as clindamycin (Duac gel) or retinoids such as adapalene (Epiduo). It works by killing the bacteria implicated in acne, reducing inflammation and unblocking pores. It comes in varying strengths of 2.5%, 5% and 10%; the higher percentages are more likely to cause irritation to the skin with limited extra benefit.”