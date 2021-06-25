Skincare. It’s probably the most important part of any beauty routine, and yet, it’s an area that is riddled with confusion.

When it comes to developing an effective skincare routine, it’s important to first figure out your skin type (which you can do with our handy guide). Once you’ve done this, you can create a regime filled with the steps and products you need to take.

But when you start shopping, it can feel like a bit of a minefield. With multiple brands releasing endless products filled with enticing promises, it can be difficult to sort the practical from the pointless. Add to that the fact that it’s easy to drop a lot of cash on non-essential products (especially when expensive doesn’t necessarily equal effective), it’s understandable you might feel a bit lost.