When applied to acne, aloe vera reduces redness while helping shorten the lifespan of any spots, especially when used alongside oil-controlling favourites like salicylic acid, clay, zinc and tea tree. If your skin is stressed out after using certain acids too frequently or simply from too many new products all at once, aloe can calm down inflammation to bring down any texture and redness.

A remedy renowned for centuries for its healing powers, aloe vera is a true botanical force. A dab of its juice on cuts, scrapes and irritated areas can speed up skin repair while also calming inflammation and cleansing with its antimicrobial properties. Most popularly used to soothe sunburnt skin, it’s a staple in so many households, but its uses go far beyond the summer holiday period.

One of the big benefits of aloe vera is that it can be used in a number of different ways, including straight from the aloe leaf – something that’s available at most health food shops or a houseplant (just make sure to cut any leaves with a sanitised knife to avoid infections to the rest of the plant).

To get to the good stuff, cut the leaf lengthways and scoop out the fleshy meat of the leaf, and either apply straight onto the skin as a spot treatment or blend or mash it up and use it as a face mask for around 15 minutes. Aloe works great on its own but is at its best when combined with other kitchen beauty staples like honey, avocado oil, and turmeric for intense nourishment. If that’s too much DIY, look for skincare products with aloe juice or aloe leaf extract in the ingredients list – the higher up, the better.

Read on for the ones that make the cut for your most soothed, nurtured skin yet.