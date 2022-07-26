All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
It’s more than just a breakfast favourite. Find out why you should be thinking about avocados during your self-care routine, too.
Avocados are one food we can never seem to get enough of. Whether it’s laying the foundations for a delicious smashed avocado on toast or used in a homemade guac, the options and food combinations are endless. Avocados are rich in nutrients and packed with vitamins, but did you know that avocados aren’t just beneficial for the inside of your body but also the outside too?
Avocados work wonders on the skin due to their powerful emollient and soothing properties, making them worth adding to your weekly skincare routine.
While you may now be wondering what homemade skincare product you can whip up with the ones in your fridge, avocados actually already feature heavily in numerous well-loved products as they truly stand out from the crowd with their moisturising properties.
Read on for a round-up of 11 best skin care products formulated with avocado for smooth and soothed skin.
Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum
No round-up is complete without one of my favourite brands, Glow Recipe.
This ceramide serum is packed with a powerful blend of hydrating ingredients to help with concerns from dull-looking skin to repairing ceramides that have been compromised. So it makes complete sense that avocado features so heavily in this little pot of magic.
Shop Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum at Cult Beauty, £38
Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino & Avocado Leave-In Defining Crème
It’s not just your skin that should reap the moisturising benefits of avocado, but your hair too. Avocado adds some much-needed nourishment to damaged hair for a long-lasting and sleek look.
Shop Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino & Avocado Leave-In Defining Crème at Cult Beauty, £21
Pai Love and Haight Avocado and Jojoba Hydrating Moisturiser
In need of long-lasting moisture for dry and dehydrated skin? Well, Pai has you covered with this well-loved moisturiser. It’s packed to the brim with skin-loving and super hydrating ingredients like avocado and jojoba.
Shop Pai Love and Haight Avocado and Jojoba Hydrating Moisturiser at Cult Beauty, £38
Cantu Avocado Hydrating Cream Conditioner
Cantu’s hydrating cream conditioner has been a game-changer for my once lacklustre 4C hair and is the perfect contender for curly, coily and wavy hair types that are in need of some serious TLC. My hair has gone from dull-looking to full of life in just one wash.
Shop Cantu Avocado Hydrating Cream Conditioner at Lookfantastic, £7.99
Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado
Add an instant refresh to the eye area with Kiehl’s creamy avocado-infused eye treatment. Suitable for all skin types for a rejuvenated eye area.
Shop Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado at Lookfantastic, £21.60
Kiehl’s Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask
Say goodbye to thirsty skin with Kiehl’s nourishing face mask. Formulated with avocado and hydrating oils for a weekly pick-me-up.
Shop Kiehl’s Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask at Lookfantastic, £38
Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask with Avocado & Swiss Glacier Water
Overnight masks are becoming a weekly occurrence for many – from overnight lip masks to face masks for complete overnight moisture – and the Origins upgraded mask (now featuring avocado and Swiss glacier water) allows your skin to hold that moisture for up to 72 hours. Prepare to enjoy the ultimate at-home spa-like experience.
Shop Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask with Avocado & Swiss Glacier Water at Lookfantastic, £21.25
Neal’s Yard Remedies Vitamin E & Avocado Night Cream
A vitamin E and avocado-rich night cream is an instant cocktail for deeply nourished skin. This vegan and cruelty-free pick by Neal’s Yard Remedies is suitable for all skin types for an intense moisturising treatment. Neal’s Yard Remedies is a true household name that has spent years creating cutting-edge innovations for the whole family.
Shop Neal’s Yard Remedies Vitamin E & Avocado Night Cream at Lookfantastic, £22
Antipodes Avocado Pear Nourishing Night Cream
Well-loved by celebrities including Billie Eilish and Cara Delevingne, Antipodes is known to help when it comes to targeting complexion issues, which is what makes its avocado pear night cream such a hit. Prepare for a hard-to-miss glow and a cream packed full of nourishing ingredients.
Shop Antipodes Avocado Pear Nourishing Night Cream at Lookfantastic, £35
Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Overnight Serum
You’ve probably spotted this little hair treasure trove in a hair salon or somewhere on your travels and for very good reason. This overnight hair serum benefits all layers of the hair that may be dry and suffering from split ends for an instant healthy-looking look.
Shop Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Overnight Serum at Lookfantastic, £40
Faace Dull 2-in-1 Cleanser and Mask
If the packaging alone hasn’t caught your eye, this two-in-one cleanser is about to show you exactly what it can do. Formulated with the likes of avocado, green tea, turmeric, vitamin C and vitamin E for gentle exfoliation and a complexion refresh.
Shop Faace Dull 2-in-1 Cleanser and Mask at Cult Beauty, £16.20
Main image: Stylist