In the getting ready pyramid of needs, fragrance has always been the thing to make me feel wholly put together and ready to walk out the door – more so than a bronzer or brilliant hair oil. Where that fragrance comes from though, needn’t always be from a perfume.

Enter body butters: divine scents that melt into the skin, release even more scent as your body temperature warms it up and will last throughout the day. Not to mention, they hydrate and moisturise thirsty skin. Sounds like a dream, right?

Now we’re spending more time outside the confines of our house, free from the bundle of winter jackets (can you remember how to dress for spring?), why not elevate a body butter from your Sunday self-care routine to a moment of everyday olfactory bliss.