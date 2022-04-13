best body butter 2022

11 best body butters that smell absolutely divine

Indulge in olfactory bliss this spring with our tried-and-tested edit of the best body butters to shop now.

In the getting ready pyramid of needs, fragrance has always been the thing to make me feel wholly put together and ready to walk out the door – more so than a bronzer or brilliant hair oil. Where that fragrance comes from though, needn’t always be from a perfume. 

Enter body butters: divine scents that melt into the skin, release even more scent as your body temperature warms it up and will last throughout the day. Not to mention, they hydrate and moisturise thirsty skin. Sounds like a dream, right?

Now we’re spending more time outside the confines of our house, free from the bundle of winter jackets (can you remember how to dress for spring?), why not elevate a body butter from your Sunday self-care routine to a moment of everyday olfactory bliss.

Here are the 11 best-scented body butters I can personally vouch for – starting at just £6.

  • Diptyque Body Balm L'Ombre Dans L'Eau

    best scented body butter diptyque

    Created using mango butter and candelilla wax, this fruity body balm has subtle notes of blackcurrant and Bulgarian rose. 

    Shop Diptyque Body Balm L’Ombre Dans L’Eau at Space NK, £59

  • Jo Loves Pink Vetiver Body Crème

    best scented body butter jo loves

    A cocoa butter, almond and grapeseed oil base makes this rich, moisturising body cream a tall glass of hydration for the skin. Woody, green vetiver, crushed pink peppercorns and ginger create a spicy, invigorating scent that’s perfect for spring.

    Shop Jo Loves Pink Vetiver Body Crème at Space NK, £50

  • Acqua Di Parma Magnolia Nobile Body Cream

    best scented body butter acqua di parma

    After the long-awaited cherry blossoms, the magnolia flower is one of the spring flowers I most look forward to seeing bloom. This body butter combines vitamin E to help repair and restore skin’s elasticity, as well as citrus, bergamot, delicate rose and soothing tuberose to create a luxurious, calming olfactory experience.

    Shop Acqua Di Parma Magnolia Nobile Body Cream at Space NK, £77

  • The Body Shop Satsuma Energising Body Butter

    best scented body butter body butter

    An old favourite, this Body Shop body butter never fails to brighten a day. Choc full of satsuma oil, it immediately brings the small sunshine fruit to mind. 

    Shop The Body Shop Satsuma Energising Body Butter, £6

  • Kopari Ultra Restore Body Butter

    best scented body butter kopari

    With a sweet coconut milk fragrance, this whipped body butter is a light but nourishing addition to your body care routine. Hyaluronic acid, mango seed butter and squalane all encourage the skin to absorb and retain moisture. 

    Shop Kopari Ultra Restore Body Butter at Cult Beauty, £30

  • Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

    best scented body butter brazilian bum bum cream

    A beauty insider favourite, Brazilian Bum Bum Cream (pronounced ‘boom boom’ in Brazil), in spite of its name, is a total cult item. With a sweet, slightly nutty fragrance, it smells like the perfect summer’s afternoon. Cupuaça butter, açaí, guraná and coconut oil work together to moisturise and firm the skin. 

    Shop Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream at Cult Beauty, £18

