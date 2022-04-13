All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Indulge in olfactory bliss this spring with our tried-and-tested edit of the best body butters to shop now.
In the getting ready pyramid of needs, fragrance has always been the thing to make me feel wholly put together and ready to walk out the door – more so than a bronzer or brilliant hair oil. Where that fragrance comes from though, needn’t always be from a perfume.
Enter body butters: divine scents that melt into the skin, release even more scent as your body temperature warms it up and will last throughout the day. Not to mention, they hydrate and moisturise thirsty skin. Sounds like a dream, right?
Now we’re spending more time outside the confines of our house, free from the bundle of winter jackets (can you remember how to dress for spring?), why not elevate a body butter from your Sunday self-care routine to a moment of everyday olfactory bliss.
Here are the 11 best-scented body butters I can personally vouch for – starting at just £6.
Mutha Body Butter
Beautifully rich and butter-like in texture, this skin nourisher has been a mainstay on my bedside table for dry hands, feet and elbows. Enriched with shea butter and whipped into a consistency that feels so full of hydration and softening goodness, it smells of bright, fresh mango and warming, more-ish cocoa.
Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor Elasti-Cream
Floral, fresh and fruity, this collagen and squalene infused body cream (two ingredients that improve the plumpness and hydration of the skin) is a blend of pink dragonfruit, lychee essence, Brazilian jasmine, ocean air, hibiscus, sheer vanilla and sun musk. Sunshine in a pot.
Shop Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor Elasti-Cream at Cult Beauty, £46
Jo Malone Nectarine Blossom & Honey Body Crème
The perfect complement to spring, this sweet, fresh body cream combines acacia honey, beeswax, blossoms and peach.
Shop Jo Malone Nectarine Blossom & Honey Body Crème at Lookfantastic, £54
Ouai Body Crème Melrose Place
The brainchild of celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, this body cream is the brand’s signature Melrose Place fragrance – a burst of rose, lychee, cedarwood and a base of white musk.
Byredo Gypsy Water
Slather yourself in one of Byredo’s most popular scents, Gypsy Water – a warm, woody scent featuring pine needles, amber, sandalwood with a brighter kick of bergamot and citrus at the end.
Diptyque Body Balm L'Ombre Dans L'Eau
Created using mango butter and candelilla wax, this fruity body balm has subtle notes of blackcurrant and Bulgarian rose.
Jo Loves Pink Vetiver Body Crème
A cocoa butter, almond and grapeseed oil base makes this rich, moisturising body cream a tall glass of hydration for the skin. Woody, green vetiver, crushed pink peppercorns and ginger create a spicy, invigorating scent that’s perfect for spring.
Acqua Di Parma Magnolia Nobile Body Cream
After the long-awaited cherry blossoms, the magnolia flower is one of the spring flowers I most look forward to seeing bloom. This body butter combines vitamin E to help repair and restore skin’s elasticity, as well as citrus, bergamot, delicate rose and soothing tuberose to create a luxurious, calming olfactory experience.
Shop Acqua Di Parma Magnolia Nobile Body Cream at Space NK, £77
The Body Shop Satsuma Energising Body Butter
An old favourite, this Body Shop body butter never fails to brighten a day. Choc full of satsuma oil, it immediately brings the small sunshine fruit to mind.
Kopari Ultra Restore Body Butter
With a sweet coconut milk fragrance, this whipped body butter is a light but nourishing addition to your body care routine. Hyaluronic acid, mango seed butter and squalane all encourage the skin to absorb and retain moisture.
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
A beauty insider favourite, Brazilian Bum Bum Cream (pronounced ‘boom boom’ in Brazil), in spite of its name, is a total cult item. With a sweet, slightly nutty fragrance, it smells like the perfect summer’s afternoon. Cupuaça butter, açaí, guraná and coconut oil work together to moisturise and firm the skin.
Shop Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream at Cult Beauty, £18
Main image: Stylist