But the thing is – between the satisfying sensation of the exfoliation itself, to the glowing and impossibly smooth skin it leaves behind – body exfoliators are simply way too good to give up.

Maybe it’s just my technique, but I can’t seem to use body scrub without getting it everywhere. I scoop out a handful out of the pot and somehow manage to lose half of it by the time my fingers reach my thighs. And as for the grains that do reach my skin ? Even the lightest buffing action seems to send them flying off in every direction, practically pebble dashing the insides of my shower .

All the grittiness of a loose scrub contained in a palm-sized mess-free bar of soap? I can’t quite believe it’s taken me so long to wise up to the wonders of this ingenious invention. Now, I can buff away dull, dry skin without wasting a single grain. And even better still, my shower walls remain unscathed. Not to mention the fact that solid skincare products like this help to cut down on plastic and waster usage. It’s a no brainer.

I have Glossier’s incredible Body Hero Exfoliating Bar to thank for my conversion – more on that later. It’s so brilliant, I’d ground my first bar down to a teeny tiny pebble in matter of weeks. But since then, my shower has been a revolving door of formulas, as I’ve buffed and polished my limbs in search of the best body scrub bars around.

Want in on my findings? Below, I’ve shared my edit of the greatest exfoliating soaps the beauty world has to offer.