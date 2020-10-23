Best body exfoliators for brighter, softer skin that doesn't feel irritated

You may pay a lot of attention to a face-focused skincare routine in order to make it glow, but what about the rest of your body? While you may be content with a daily wash, indulging in the gritty formula of a body exfoliator can do wonders. At least, that’s what I found during lockdown.

Taking the time to massage an exfoliator around your body not only leaves you with softer, glowy skin, it’s a moment of self-care. In fact, it has been scientifically proven that when we experience touch on our skin, our brains release a neuropeptide called oxytocin, which results in positive thoughts and feelings.