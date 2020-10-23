Best body exfoliators for brighter, softer skin that doesn't feel irritated

Body exfoliators are often associated with harsh formulas, however, the latest innovations on the high street not only leave skin brighter but nourished, too.
You may pay a lot of attention to a face-focused skincare routine in order to make it glow, but what about the rest of your body? While you may be content with a daily wash, indulging in the gritty formula of a body exfoliator can do wonders. At least, that’s what I found during lockdown.
Taking the time to massage an exfoliator around your body not only leaves you with softer, glowy skin, it’s a moment of self-care. In fact, it has been scientifically proven that when we experience touch on our skin, our brains release a neuropeptide called oxytocin, which results in positive thoughts and feelings.
The high street is filled with lots of great options, too. Now that microbeads are banned, there are lots of formulas filled with ingredients that will slough away dulling dead skin cells without leaving your skin feeling like it has been rubbed raw.
Here are the best body scrubs that will buff away dry and dead skin cells – particularly handy now that winter is rearing its frosty head.
Best body exfoliators, picked by the Stylist beauty team
The Body Shop Almond Milk & Honey Gently Exfoliating Cream Scrub
Inspired by tales that Cleopatra bathed in milk and honey, this soothing duo buffs away dead skin cells without irritating it.
The Body Shop Almond Milk & Honey Gently Exfoliating Cream Scrub, £16
Delhicious Original Black Tea Body Scrub
A favourite of senior beauty writer Hanna Ibraheem’s, this body scrub contains Indian black assam tea to perk up skin, brown sugar to exfoliate and sweet almond and essential oils to keep skin nourished. Plus, 10% of all profits go to Stop the Traffik, a charity committed to ending human trafficking.
Glossier Body Hero Exfoliating Bar
Designed to be used in the shower or bath, this exfoliating bar contains finely milled, biodegradable bamboo powder that exfoliates skin without feeling like you’ve rubbed yourself raw. Plus, added orange blossom neroli creates a gorgeous and refreshing scent that lingers on your skin.
R&R Luxury Shea Sugar Scrub in Lemongrass
Harnessing the nourishing benefits of shea butter sourced from Ghana, west Africa, this body scrub exfoliates and moisturises skin at the same time. Plus, added lemongrass essential oils will make you feel like you’re in a spa.
Soap & Glory Sugar Crush Body Scrub
Yes, we had to include this cult-classic. It contains sweet lime, sparkling lemons, sweet vanilla musk, almond oil, sea salt, smashed brow sugar, glycerin and macadamia oils (phew, and breathe) all in this one handy tub.
Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Scrub
Packed with a long list of exfoliating ingredients, such as crushed cupuaçu seeds and sugar crystals, this Sol de Janeiro scrub is scented with pistachio, jasmine, almond, vanilla, sandalwood and salted caramel. Yep, it smells as delicious as it is smoothing on the body.
CeraVe Smoothing Cream
This daily body lotion contains salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid and 10% urea to exfoliate and smooth out rough and bumpy skin and is suitable for those with keratosis pilaris. It also contains three types of ceramides to protect the skin’s natural moisture barrier.
Temi Mint + Honey Butter Scrub
A combination of dead sea salt, coffee, sugar and shea butter makes this Temi body scrub a perfect option for effective exfoliating sans irritation. Massage it onto wet skin, rinse off and you’ll be amazed by how smooth your skin feels.
Frank Body Coconut Coffee Scrub
All of Frank Body’s scrubs are popular but our favourite has to be the coconut option. It contains the same type of roasted coffee grinds and jojoba beads to get rid of dead skin cells but also contains coconut oil to keep skin hydrated. Not to mention vitamins C, D and E to help protect skin against environmental aggressors.
Beauty Pie Soul Providers Re-energizing Dry Oil Sugar Scrub
This energising body scrub contains demerara sugar and lemon to exfoliate skin, while a combination of sweet almond, apricot kernel and primrose oils keep it nourished and protected. Add to that its lemongrass fragrance and you’re in for a pleasant scrubbing experience.
Beauty Pie Soul Providers Re-energizing Dry Oil Sugar Scrub, £10.53 for members or £50 for non-members
Molton Brown Re-Charge Black Pepper Bodyscrub Bar
This clever exfoliating bar is packed with Madagascan black peppercorn oil, bergamot and oakmoss to shift dulling skin cells and leave skin looking radiant.
Main image: courtesy of brands