You’ve most likely tried a face mask at some point in your life. In fact, you might dedicate a whole Sunday rifling through an Aykasa box filled with pamper products. But what about trying a body mask? Yes, they’re a thing and yes, they could actually be a beneficial addition to your body care routine.

For a lot of us, the face, neck and décolletage are the focus of our skincare regime but when it comes to the rest of our body, we often fall short.

If you consider how much our body goes through day-to-day – from sweat and pollution, all while being covered up in clothes – it’s clear to see that the skin on our bodies needs some care and attention, too.