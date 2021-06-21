When it comes to skincare, we often focus on our faces – but what about the rest of our body? Here, we make a case for body masks.
You’ve most likely tried a face mask at some point in your life. In fact, you might dedicate a whole Sunday rifling through an Aykasa box filled with pamper products. But what about trying a body mask? Yes, they’re a thing and yes, they could actually be a beneficial addition to your body care routine.
For a lot of us, the face, neck and décolletage are the focus of our skincare regime but when it comes to the rest of our body, we often fall short.
If you consider how much our body goes through day-to-day – from sweat and pollution, all while being covered up in clothes – it’s clear to see that the skin on our bodies needs some care and attention, too.
From excess oils and blemishes on your back or chest to dry patches and a dull appearance, there’s a lot of skin concerns that body masks address.
Today’s clever formulas are packed with gentle yet effective ingredients that work hard to clarify your skin without stripping it. Plus, they don’t require sitting around for ages, making it easy to incorporate them into your shower routine. Here, we round up the best ones.
Best body masks
Frank Body Charcoal Body Scrub + Mask
This clever formula is actually a two-in-one. It’s made up of a scrub that makes quick work of removing dead skin cells from your chest, arms, back, legs and bum. But once you’ve rubbed it all over your body, let it sit for five minutes. Charcoal works to draw out impurities, while anti-inflammatory tea tree oil treats and prevents breakouts.
Shop Frank Body Charcoal Body Scrub + Mask at Cult Beauty, £14.95
The Inkey List Kaolin Mask
Kaolin is particularly effective at absorbing excess oils without drying out skin – and it’s the star ingredient of this mask. It can be used on both your face and body and gently clarifies skin, leaving it looking a lot clearer and more even.
Rituals The Ritual of Hammam Body Mud
This product brilliantly brings the experience of a spa-level mud bath to your shower. Apply a thin layer to damp skin and rinse off after just two minutes. It contains Rhassoul clay to remove dead skin cells and brighten skin, while its refreshing eucalyptus scent fills your entire bathroom.
Shop Rituals The Ritual of Hammam Body Mud at Rituals, £9.90
Lush Beauty Sleep Face and Body Mask
Lush’s Sleep range is iconic and this mask is one of the brand’s bestsellers. Created during lockdown, this mask contains contains a dollop of Lush’s popular Gorgeous moisturiser, adding its nourishing primrose, neroli, avocado and orange blossom oils into the mix. Plus, Beauty Sleep is scented with lavender and neroli to calm your mind and help prepare you for a good night’s sleep. Dreamy, literally.
Shop Lush Beauty Sleep Face and Body Mask at Lush Cosmetics, £13
Kopari Pink Soufflé Body Mask
This Kopari body mask has a pretty impressive ingredients list. It’s formulated with clarifying kaolin and bentonite clay, hydrating coconut oil, antioxidant dragon fruit extract and niacinamide to support the skin barrier. Rub it all over your body or as a targeted spot treatment and rinse off with warm water after 10 minutes.
Espa Pink Hair And Scalp Mud
Yes, it’s important to care for the skin on your scalp, too. This mask (which can also be used on the lengths of your hair) contains vitamin C-rich watercress and red clap to soothe the scalp. It also has apricot kernel oil to nourish your scalp, which helps to promote stronger, healthier-looking hair.
Margaret Dabbs Black Leg Masque
Created specifically for your legs by celebrity podiatrist Margaret Dabbs, this mask has a cooling sensation to soothe puffy, swollen or fatigued legs. It also contains charcoal for smoother skin.
