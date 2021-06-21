Best body masks to clarify, nourish and hydrate your skin

Best body masks to clarify, nourish and hydrate your skin

When it comes to skincare, we often focus on our faces – but what about the rest of our body? Here, we make a case for body masks.

You’ve most likely tried a face mask at some point in your life. In fact, you might dedicate a whole Sunday rifling through an Aykasa box filled with pamper products. But what about trying a body mask? Yes, they’re a thing and yes, they could actually be a beneficial addition to your body care routine.

For a lot of us, the face, neck and décolletage are the focus of our skincare regime but when it comes to the rest of our body, we often fall short.

If you consider how much our body goes through day-to-day – from sweat and pollution, all while being covered up in clothes – it’s clear to see that the skin on our bodies needs some care and attention, too.

From excess oils and blemishes on your back or chest to dry patches and a dull appearance, there’s a lot of skin concerns that body masks address.

Today’s clever formulas are packed with gentle yet effective ingredients that work hard to clarify your skin without stripping it. Plus, they don’t require sitting around for ages, making it easy to incorporate them into your shower routine. Here, we round up the best ones.

Best body masks

