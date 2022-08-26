All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
If you’re looking to elevate your body wash routine and want to target specific skincare problems, whether you need mild exfoliation or to increase hydration levels, we’ve rounded up the best products for the job.
If you treat your bathroom like a beauty sanctuary, then same here. And while you may have got to a good place with your skincare regime, it’s time to turn your attention to your body. How can you elevate your shower routine with products that are simultaneously efficacious, chic and smell amazing? The answer lies in a body wash that does it all.
In an effort to make this search all the more simple, we’ve scoured the shelves to find the best body washes out there – ones that not only clean away dirt and impurities, but target specific skin conditions such as eczema, dry skin and acne.
Scroll down to discover which body wash with added skincare benefits is the right one for you…
Nécessaire The Body Wash Eucalyptus
From cult bodycare brand Nécessaire, this eucalyptus-scented body wash contains a concoction of ingredients including niacinamide, vitamin C, vitamin E, omega-6 and omega-9 to thoroughly nourish and hydrate skin.
Kosas Good Body Skin AHA + Enzyme Exfoliating Body WashGreat for post-gym showers, this Kosas body wash contain an exfoliating blend of glycolic acid, lactic acid and mandelic acid to do away with any spots that may appear due to trapped sweat and excess oil.
Shop Kosas Good Body Skin AHA + Enzyme Exfoliating Body Wash at Cult Beauty, £21
ZitSticka Silkshake Probiotic-Rich Body WashIf balancing your skin’s microbiome is at the top of your priority list, this ZitSticka body wash is for you. Made using a handful of prebiotics and probiotics and enriched with nourishing glycerin, your skin will end up looking healthier use after use.
Shop ZitSticka Silkshake Probiotic-Rich Body Wash at Cult Beauty, £23
Typology Anti-Blemish Shower Gel Glycolic Acid 6% + Tea Tree ExtractThis Typology shower gel aims to unclog pores and reduce both blemishes and ingrown hairs all at once – plus, its hard-working formula contains exfoliating glycolic acid and neutralising tea tree oil.
Shop Anti-Blemish Shower Gel Glycolic Acid 6% + Tea Tree Extract at Typology, £14.40
Drunk Elephant Kamili Cream Body CleanserEveryone wants softer, smoother skin. Luckily, this Drunk Elephant body cleanser is made using hydrating passionfruit oils and amino acids to help us get there.
Shop Drunk Elephant Kamili Cream Body Cleanser at Cult Beauty, £18
Mario Badescu AHA Botanical Body SoapGreat for those with spotty, bumpy, dull, dry or oily skin, this Mario Badescu body soap uses the refreshing power of grapefruit extract and enzymes to exfoliate, brighten and moisturise skin. Even better, this formula is vegan and alcohol-free.
Shop Mario Badescu AHA Botanical Body Soap at Cult Beauty, £7.96
Kopari Beauty Coconut Latte Body Wash
This body wash is as delicious as it sounds. A do-it-all product, the blend of coffee, soothing macadamia oil and hydrating coconut water in this gel-to-cream cleanser is anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial and incredibly hydrating. Sounds like a recipe for great skin to us.
Shop Kopari Beauty Coconut Latte Body Wash at Cult Beauty, £18
Ameliorate Clarifying Clay Body WashIf you’re dealing with bacne or spots anywhere on the body, look to this gentle yet purifying body wash from Ameliorate. It works to deeply clean and help prevent the build-up of excess oil, which can lead to spots, thanks to its clay formulation.
Shop Ameliorate Clarifying Clay Body Wash at Cult Beauty, £12
Ren Clean Skincare Atlantic Kelp and Magnesium Anti-Fatigue Body WashNot only is this invigorating body wash scented with an essential oil blend, but it contains Atlantic kelp extract and magnesium PCA which works to deeply hydrate dry, cracked and irritated skin.
Shop Ren Clean Skincare Atlantic Kelp and Magnesium Anti-Fatigue Body Wash at SpaceNK, £24
Ouai Body Cleanser Melrose PlaceIf you love floral, rose-scented products, you’ll want to reach for Ouai’s body cleanser in this Melrose Place scent immediately. Made using a blend of jojoba and rosehip oils, you’ll be left with smooth, soft and beautifully smelling skin.
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Micro-Peeling Purifying Gel WashCult French skincare brand La Roche-Posay has created a body wash for those who want exfoliation without the harsh or textured feeling. The wash contains a blend of salicylic acid, LHA, energising zinc and soothing thermal spring water. Plus, it’s safe to use on sensitive skin.
Shop La Roche-Posay Effaclar Micro-Peeling Purifying Gel Wash at Lookfantastic, £21
