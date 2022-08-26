Best Body Wash

11 of the best body washes to hydrate, exfoliate and nourish skin

If you’re looking to elevate your body wash routine and want to target specific skincare problems, whether you need mild exfoliation or to increase hydration levels, we’ve rounded up the best products for the job.

If you treat your bathroom like a beauty sanctuary, then same here. And while you may have got to a good place with your skincare regime, it’s time to turn your attention to your body. How can you elevate your shower routine with products that are simultaneously efficacious, chic and smell amazing? The answer lies in a body wash that does it all.

In an effort to make this search all the more simple, we’ve scoured the shelves to find the best body washes out there – ones that not only clean away dirt and impurities, but target specific skin conditions such as eczema, dry skin and acne.

Scroll down to discover which body wash with added skincare benefits is the right one for you…

  • Ouai Body Cleanser Melrose Place

    OUAI Body Cleanser Melrose Place
    OUAI Body Cleanser Melrose Place
    If you love floral, rose-scented products, you’ll want to reach for Ouai’s body cleanser in this Melrose Place scent immediately. Made using a blend of jojoba and rosehip oils, you’ll be left with smooth, soft and beautifully smelling skin.

    Shop Ouai Body Cleanser Melrose Place at Lookfantastic, £24

  • La Roche-Posay Effaclar Micro-Peeling Purifying Gel Wash

    La Roche-Posay Effaclar Micro-Peeling Purifying Gel Wash
    La Roche-Posay Effaclar Micro-Peeling Purifying Gel Wash
    Cult French skincare brand La Roche-Posay has created a body wash for those who want exfoliation without the harsh or textured feeling. The wash contains a blend of salicylic acid, LHA, energising zinc and soothing thermal spring water. Plus, it’s safe to use on sensitive skin.

    Shop La Roche-Posay Effaclar Micro-Peeling Purifying Gel Wash at Lookfantastic, £21

