If you treat your bathroom like a beauty sanctuary, then same here. And while you may have got to a good place with your skincare regime, it’s time to turn your attention to your body. How can you elevate your shower routine with products that are simultaneously efficacious, chic and smell amazing? The answer lies in a body wash that does it all.

In an effort to make this search all the more simple, we’ve scoured the shelves to find the best body washes out there – ones that not only clean away dirt and impurities, but target specific skin conditions such as eczema, dry skin and acne.