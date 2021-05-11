In the past, we often popped into Boots for a Meal Deal, 49p paracetamol or a top up of our favourite Maybelline mascara – but now, the iconic high street chain’s halls are quickly becoming one of our favourite spots for beauty shopping.

Over the years, Boots has slowly built up its beauty offering and now offers an impressive line-up of brands. So much so, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say it’s becoming the UK’s equivalent to Sephora.

One area it’s excelling in? Skincare. From cult U.S. skincare brand Drunk Elephant and Korean skincare hero Dr.Jart+ to Huda Kattan’s Wishful range and, of course, Boots’ very own No7, there are heaps of impressive formulas packed onto its shelves.