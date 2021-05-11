Boots has upped its beauty offering – so much so, it’s becoming one of our favourite places to shop. Here, we round up the best skincare brands available at the iconic high street chain.
In the past, we often popped into Boots for a Meal Deal, 49p paracetamol or a top up of our favourite Maybelline mascara – but now, the iconic high street chain’s halls are quickly becoming one of our favourite spots for beauty shopping.
Over the years, Boots has slowly built up its beauty offering and now offers an impressive line-up of brands. So much so, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say it’s becoming the UK’s equivalent to Sephora.
One area it’s excelling in? Skincare. From cult U.S. skincare brand Drunk Elephant and Korean skincare hero Dr.Jart+ to Huda Kattan’s Wishful range and, of course, Boots’ very own No7, there are heaps of impressive formulas packed onto its shelves.
Here, we round up our favourite skincare brands available at Boots – plus, a recommendation on what to try first. Grab your Advantage Card and rack up those points…
Best skincare brands available at Boots
No7
It’d probably be a crime to not begin with No7. Owned by Boots, No7 launched in 1935 with a brand mission to help women feel its best. It has a long list of cult products, including its Protect & Perfect Serum, which became an instant bestseller in 2017 after beauty editors, experts and even a BBC Horizon documentary praised it for its anti-ageing effects.
Try: No7 Advanced Retinol 1.5% Complex Night Concentrate, £22.66
CeraVe
You’re bound to have read about CeraVe in most of our skincare articles. The affordable U.S. brand is filled with ingredients-driven formulas and its products have been developed with dermatologists. All of its formulas contain three essential ceramides to help protect and restore the skin’s protective moisture barrier.
Vichy
Vichy is another brand that centres its products around a specific ingredient – this time, it’s volcanic mineralising water, which is rich in 15 different minerals that aid skin health. It also products its formulas with health professionals, including pharmacists and dermatologists.
Eucerin
Incredibly, Eucerin’s origins date all the way back to 1900, when chemist Isaac Lifschütz filed a patent for an emulsifying agents, naming it Eucerit. Over the years, Eucerin has launched countless skincare innovations based on dermatological research, leading to lots of bestsellers. Case-in-point: Aquaphor, a multi-use balm that is used by Beyonce, Meghan Markle and Ashley Graham.
Wishful
Despite only launching last year, Huda Kattan’s skincare line Wishful is already a great success. The products aim to give simple solutions to your skincare routine that deliver long-term benefits. Plus, every product is paraben, SLS and mineral-oil-free.
Drunk Elephant
When Tiffany Masterson was dealing with breakouts and mild rosacea, she began to research the best ingredients for her skin type and discovered six ingredients that seemed to exacerbate her skin issues. However, she struggled to find skincare products without these six culprits. So, she decided to create her own products and Drunk Elephant, a now-cult skincare brand, was born.
Versed
Eco-friendly and cruelty-free from start to finish, Versed is all about kind-to-skin ingredients that are sustainably-sourced. It also makes a conscious effort to reduce its waste and offsets its carbon emissions.
Lanolips
Australian skincare brand Lanolips is known for its cult 101 Ointment, which is made from 100% medical-grade lanolin. The brand has expanded its offering with tinted balms, lip scrubs and hand creams but lanolin remains at the core of its formulas.
The Inkey List
The Inkey List does a great job at delivering ingredients-focused formulas without overcomplicating your skincare routine. Plus, it’s very affordable. To discover more from the range, read up on our favourite products from the brand.
La Roche-Posay
Before it even launched in the UK, La Roche-Posay had a reputation for highly-effective formulas that worked on sensitive skin. So much so, beauty editors often frequented French pharmacies to get their hands on it.
Nursem
A brand with a purpose, Nursem was launched when co-founder Antonia’s hands were often sore, cracked and bleeding, due to her job as a paediatric intensive care nurse. Antonia and her husband created Nursem, a range of kind-to-skin hand-focused products. The brand also runs the Nursem Promise, an initiative in which it delivers free hand creams to nurses and midwives across the UK.
Dr.Jart+
Dr.Jart+ is one of the biggest Korean skincare brands around, thanks to its focus on results-driven formulas. It was launched in 2005 by dermatologist Dr. Sung Jae and architect Chin Wook Lee and has a long list of bestsellers, including its Rubber Masks and Cicapair range.
Bliss
After disappearing from UK shelves a few years ago, Bliss has finally made a comeback to the high street. Its products merge effective skincare ingredients and the spa into each of its bottles.
The Ordinary
The Ordinary is often credited as being one of the most “game changing” brands in skincare. When it launched in 2016, it was one of the first to shine a spotlight on the importance of ingredients. What’s more, it did so at affordable price points. It’s no wonder that it was recently named the world’s most popular skincare brand.
Aveeno
Often praised for its gentle formulas by those with sensitive skin types and eczema, Aveeno utilises the healing properties of oats to soothe and nourish dry, irritated skin.
Peace Out
From acne dots and pore strips to microneedling patches, Peace Out creates discreet wearable skincare that targets a range of skin issues.
BYBI
Vegan and cruelty-free, BYBI focuses on nourishing and strengthening skin without overcomplicating your skincare routine. It also works hard to offset its carbon emissions and uses upcycled ingredients in over 50% of its range.
Try: BYBI Babe Balm, £18
Carbon Theory
Each one of Carbon Theory’s products are developed to target specific skin concerns and they all contain tea tree oil to reduce blemishes.
Try: Carbon Theory Charcoal and Tea Tree Oil Break-Out Control Facial Cleansing Bar, £6
Ole Henriksen
Ole Henriksen treats countless celebrities at his Beverly Hills-based spa and while we can’t get there, you can experience similar results with his cult skincare range.
