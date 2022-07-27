A brightening eye cream has the ability to make a world of difference, whether it’s reducing the appearance of dark circles or keeping puffiness at bay, there are a lot of skin concerns that it can tackle. I personally rely on eye cream to brighten up my under-eye area for a rejuvenated glow.

A good eye cream can even have the same effect as a concealer, something that could save you time when getting ready. The full benefits of eye cream can take up to six weeks to fully emerge, but trust me, it’s so worth it.