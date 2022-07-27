11 best brightening eye creams to treat dark circles, puffiness and dehydration

A hardworking skincare step not to skip, a brightening eye cream can address a number of skin concerns. 

A brightening eye cream has the ability to make a world of difference, whether it’s reducing the appearance of dark circles or keeping puffiness at bay, there are a lot of skin concerns that it can tackle. I personally rely on eye cream to brighten up my under-eye area for a rejuvenated glow.

A good eye cream can even have the same effect as a concealer, something that could save you time when getting ready. The full benefits of eye cream can take up to six weeks to fully emerge, but trust me, it’s so worth it. 

The skin around the eye area is thinner than other parts of the body, so it’s always best to be really delicate when applying product. You’ll also want to make sure that the eye cream you choose has skin-loving ingredients that won’t disturb the area or cause it to sensitise. Ingredients to look out for include ceramides, which help with moisture loss and improve elasticity, and vitamin C, an efficacious brightening ingredient.

Read on for 11 of the best brightening eye creams. 

