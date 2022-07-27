All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
A hardworking skincare step not to skip, a brightening eye cream can address a number of skin concerns.
A brightening eye cream has the ability to make a world of difference, whether it’s reducing the appearance of dark circles or keeping puffiness at bay, there are a lot of skin concerns that it can tackle. I personally rely on eye cream to brighten up my under-eye area for a rejuvenated glow.
A good eye cream can even have the same effect as a concealer, something that could save you time when getting ready. The full benefits of eye cream can take up to six weeks to fully emerge, but trust me, it’s so worth it.
The skin around the eye area is thinner than other parts of the body, so it’s always best to be really delicate when applying product. You’ll also want to make sure that the eye cream you choose has skin-loving ingredients that won’t disturb the area or cause it to sensitise. Ingredients to look out for include ceramides, which help with moisture loss and improve elasticity, and vitamin C, an efficacious brightening ingredient.
Read on for 11 of the best brightening eye creams.
Ole Henrikson Banana Bright Eye Crème
This cult classic eye crème is a bestseller for Ole Henrikson and this certainly doesn’t come as a surprise. The fluorescent orange packaging is a good indication of its triple vitamin C complex, which helps to brighten the skin and provides an even brighter glow. Did we mention it’s vegan?
Ren Clean Skincare Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream
Dark circles be gone thanks to the Ren Clean Skincare Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream. Suitable for all skin types, including those with sensitive skin, this eye cream helps to brighten and smooth the eye area (even including the eyelid).
Sunday Riley Autocorrect Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream
Enriched with caffeine, shea butter and ginseng root, this super luxe eye cream is a one-step treatment for reducing puffiness and rejuvenating the eye area. Suitable for use morning, noon and night for tired-looking eyes.
Summer Fridays Light Aura Vitamin C and Peptide Eye Cream
Summer Fridays’ vitamin C and peptide eye cream is the perfect blend to achieve firmer and more illuminating eyes. Plus, it features allantoin which is great for its soothing properties.
Murad Vita-C Eyes Dark Circle Corrector
Packed with skin-loving ingredients, Murad has created the do-it-all eye cream to help with concerns from visibility smoother wrinkles and strengthening the under-eye area. Notable ingredients include cucumber extract for its hydrating and soothing benefits and vitamin C.
Fenty Beauty Bright Fix Eye Brightener
Available in 16 different shades, Fenty Beauty’s lightweight eye brightener is a great skincare-make-up hybrid. It offers instant brightness and hydration to the undereye. If you’re into the no-make-up make-up look, you’ll love this.
Youth To The People Dream Eye Cream
Youth To The People’s eye cream is a hydrating dream for tired and dehydrated eyes. Best applied as the final step to your nighttime routine ahead of a good night’s sleep.
Drunk Elephant C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream
Packed with a mega-brightening combination of eight peptides, five forms of vitamin C and cucumber extract, it’s no wonder this is a favourite for all things dark circles and youthful-looking skin.
Laneige Radian-C Cream
This Laneige cream features both vitamin C and E for a powerful moisturising and brightening fuse.
Facetheory Ocuwake Eye Cream EYE1
Formulated with a blend of chamomile, vitamin C and liquorice. Facetheory’s new eye cream is your next step to brighter under-eyes and reducing dark circles. This is a great pick for all skin types.
The Inkey List Brighten-I Eye Cream
If you’re on the hunt for an affordable brightening eye cream then Inkey have you covered! The lightweight and gentle formula provides tons of moisture and radiance to the undereye. Simply glide the unique applicator around the eye morning and night to apply.
