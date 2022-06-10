9 brilliant British skincare brands that Stylist’s senior beauty writer loves

Medik8 has remained of the most sensible and efficacious British skincare brands since its launch in 2009. Founded by Elliot Issacs, the brand is frequently recommended by experts, professionals and beauty editors.

Based on its signature CSA theory, Medik8 works entirely on the basis that human skin needs vitamin C, sunscreen and vitamin A for optimal functioning and that these three tenets should form the basis of any routine.

“Years ago, my brother and I were looking in all the dermatology journals to find out if there was a way we could add some authenticity and demystify the noise around skincare, drawing back to what really works – which speaks to our scientific upbringing,” Medik8 director of research Daniel Isaacs shares with Stylist, referencing the pharmacy that his father, Elliot, owned and ran when they were growing up.

“We found out that ultimately, there is no secret – it’s about using these core, topical skincare strategies that have been proven time and time again: using vitamin C, sunscreen and retinoids (vitamin A). If you use those three, they are doing the heavy lifting of what you can achieve from a topical skincare routine.”

Famed for its retinol ladder (a series of retinol serums in multiple strengths depending on your skin type), the cleansers, moisturisers and SPF are well worth exploring too, especially if you have sensitive, acnegenic or easily irritated skin.

