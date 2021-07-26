Fact: an effective skincare routine doesn’t have to be complex. In reality, my usual regime constitutes of using a good quality cleanser (alternating between an oil cleanser and exfoliating cleanser), moisturiser and SPF. Once or twice a week, I’ll apply active ingredients like vitamin C, but with sensitive skin, I’m more prone to experiencing inflammation and reactivity. Which is why I like to keep things simple.

One thing I always make sure to have on hand is a hydrating, soothing facial spray. A bridge between cleansing and moisturising, it can help to sandwich in moistness and repair the skin barrier – both keys to maintaining the healthy bounce of happy skin. However, added hydration isn’t the only reason you would use a face spray: they’re also great to protect against blue light damage, mitigate the impact of free radicals and promote collagen production. Here are the 17 best face mists and face sprays for every type of skin concern, from brightening to soothing and firming.