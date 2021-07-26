All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
We round up the 17 best face mists and sprays that will help give you – and your skin – a comforting boost.
Fact: an effective skincare routine doesn’t have to be complex. In reality, my usual regime constitutes of using a good quality cleanser (alternating between an oil cleanser and exfoliating cleanser), moisturiser and SPF. Once or twice a week, I’ll apply active ingredients like vitamin C, but with sensitive skin, I’m more prone to experiencing inflammation and reactivity. Which is why I like to keep things simple.
One thing I always make sure to have on hand is a hydrating, soothing facial spray. A bridge between cleansing and moisturising, it can help to sandwich in moistness and repair the skin barrier – both keys to maintaining the healthy bounce of happy skin. However, added hydration isn’t the only reason you would use a face spray: they’re also great to protect against blue light damage, mitigate the impact of free radicals and promote collagen production. Here are the 17 best face mists and face sprays for every type of skin concern, from brightening to soothing and firming.
1. Byoma Balancing Face Mist
Best facial mist for irritated, sensitive skin.
One of the most exciting skincare brand launches of 2022, Byoma champions maintaining the healthy functioning of your skin barrier with microbiome-supporting ingredients and its patented tri-ceramide complex present in every product. This skin mist is induced with allantoin and probiotic ferment to soothe stressed, irritated or sensitive skin.
2. Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream Mist
Best facial mist for repairing a compromised skin barrier.
If you’ve overdone it on active ingredients and are experiencing the symptoms of a compromised skin barrier – purple or redness, inflammation and reactivity – this mist helps to minimise water loss and strengthen the barrier against further damage.
3. Allies of Skin Molecular Saviour Probiotics Repair Mist
Best probiotic facial mist.
If you experience dry, dull or rough-textured skin, this alcohol-free aloe and rosewater facial mist is packed with antioxidants and active ingredients (bacteria-fighting niacinamide and colloidal silver as well as repairing amino acids), and helps to soften and rehydrate the complexion.
Shop Allies of Skin Molecular Saviour Probiotics Repair Mist at Space NK, £57
4. Omorovicza Queen of Hungary Mist
Best facial mist/toner combination spray.
Whether you use it for a refreshing mist or a post-cleanse toner, this facial spray contains a patented mineral concentrate that includes Hungary’s mineral-rich thermal waters to help heal the skin.
5. Sunday Riley Pink Drink Firming Resurfacing Essence
Best facial mist to minimise the appearance of enlarged pores.
A bestseller from the cult US brand Sunday Riley, this facial spray contains a peptide duo (acetyl tetrapeptide-9 and acetyl tetrapeptide-11, if you’re interested), as well as ceramides and antioxidants to support the skin’s microbiome while smoothing the appearance of enlarged pores and refining skin texture.
Shop Sunday Riley Pink Drink Firming Resurfacing Essence at Cult Beauty, £42
6. Avène Thermal Spring Water Spray
Best facial mist for sensitive skin.
I try to always have a can of this facial spray in my bathroom or packed in my washbag, whether I’m travelling or at home.
Formulated specifically for sensitive skin, it’s a multi-use product that can be used to treat a number of skin issues: sunburn, dryness, reactive skin and make-up setting.
Made with Avène’s signature low-mineral content and neutral pH thermal spring water, it soothes itchiness and helps sandwich moisture back into the skin.
7. Dr Barbara Sturm Hydrating Face Mist
Best hydrating facial mist for travelling.
A gem to take with you on your travels to sunnier climes, this facial mist contains aloe and prickly pear extract, as well as allantoin to soothe and rehydrate.
Shop Dr. Barbara Sturm Hydrating Face Mist at Cult Beauty, £75
8. Emma Hardie Plump & Glow Hydrating Facial Mist
Best facial mist for skin plumping.
Infused with hyaluronic acid, this toning facial spray works to quench thirsty, dehydrated skin, plumping it up with moisture, as well as boosting skin luminosity and addressing excess shine.
Shop Emma Hardie Plump & Glow Hydrating Facial Mist at Space NK, £42
9. Susanne Kaufmann Blue Light Defence and Moisturising Mist
Best facial mist for protection from blue light.
Our skin is touched by blue light almost constantly – from computer screens to mobile phones and televisions, the light emitted can contribute to signs of premature skin ageing. Think pigmentation, fine lines and dullness, as well as weakening the skin barrier.
This facial mist is designed to moisturise and soothe the skin, while also protecting against blue light, thanks to hard-working ingredients ectoin, silk extract, butterfly brush flower and Q10.
Shop Susanne Kaufmann Blue Light Defence and Moisturising Mist at Space NK, £54
10. Dr Dennis Gross C+ Collagen Perfect Skin Set & Refresh Mist
Best vitamin C facial mist.
Created by the celebrity-loved dermatologist Dr Dennis Gross, this face mist brings together brightening vitamin C with collagen-encouraging amino acids, while also protecting against the damaging effects of environmental stressors such as pollution.
Shop Dr Dennis Gross C+ Collagen Perfect Skin Set & Refresh Mist at Space NK, £33
11. Skin Proud Refresher Hydrating Face Mist
Best vegan facial mist.
A super-fine mist, this pineapple-scented facial spray is refreshing and hydrating, packed with calming aloe vera and skin-refining witch hazel.
Shop Skin Proud Refresher Hydrating Face Mist at Boots, £6.63
12. La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water Face&Body Spray
Best facial mist for reactive skin.
Approved by the British Allergy Foundation, this micro-mist can be used as a refreshing, hydrating step to lock in moisture, but also as a toner or make-up setting spray as well as an anti-irritant and anti-itching post skin reaction.
Shop La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water Face&Body Spray at Boots, £5.25
13. Boots Glow Brightening Mist
Best facial mist under £5.
Enriched with niacinamide and a derivative of hyaluronic acid, this facial mist is moisturising and smoothing as well as being budget-friendly, too.
14. Laneige Cream Skin Mist
Best cream face mist for dry skin.
One of the most popular and prolific Korean skincare brands, Laneige’s Cream Skin misting formula works by strengthening, moisturising and soothing the skin using amino acids and glycerin.
15. Caudalie Grape Water
Best cooling face mist.
One of Space NK’s most popular facial mists, Caudalie’s Grape Water is made with antioxidant-rich grape water and grape juice to hydrate and tone.
16. Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist
Best face mist for glowing skin.
A combination of hydrating hyaluronic acid and naturally occurring alpha-hydroxy acids from hibiscus flowers, this facial mist encourages efficient cell turnover, leaving your skin brighter and more radiant. Pop in the fridge for an extra burst of refreshing coolness.
Shop Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist at Cult Beauty, £25
17. Disciple Skincare Juicy Mist
Best facial mist for inflamed, stressed-out skin.
Created specifically to help soothe inflamed skin that needs relief (and that includes acne, eczema and signs of premature ageing), this soothing mist contains hyaluronic acid, plumping aloe vera and refreshing orange blossom water. Dewy, calm skin incoming.
Main image: Stylist