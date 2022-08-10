best cheap SPF

9 best SPFs under £10 with sun protection and added skincare benefits

Posted by for Skincare

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Hardworking SPFs that offer more than just sun protection.

By now, you’re most likely all clued up on the benefits of using SPF on a daily basis from protection from the sun to tackling premature ageing. As well as these important factors, did you know that SPFs are also great for helping to target specific skin concerns with their many skincare benefits?

I tend to gravitate towards SPFs with moisturising and hydrating benefits as I have a normal-to-dry skin type that can become extremely dry depending on the weather. Other skincare benefits include repairing the skin’s barrier particularly after using stripping products and SPFs enriched with ingredients that won’t irritate sensitive skin. Here are nine of the best SPFs under £10, along with an explanation of each one’s skincare benefits. 

  • Garnier Ambre Solaire Super UV Anti-Dryness Protection Cream SPF50+

    best cheap spf suncream face garnier

    This Garnier SPF was developed with anti-dryness in mind around the face and neck area. The lightweight formula is non-sticky and water resistant and includes a heap of moisturising properties that can last up to 24 hours. The formula also features no fragrance, which is often to blame for itchy and inflamed skin.

    Shop Garnier Ambre Solaire Super UV Anti-Dryness Protection Cream SPF50+ at Boots, £8 

    buy now

  • La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 Repairing Balm SPF50

    best cheap spf suncream face la roche posay

    La Roche-Posay’s Baume B5 Repairing Balm SPF50 is suitable for all ages and skin types, specifically those with sensitive skin. Whether your skin has become cracked or tightness has begun to form, the blend of ingredients from vitamin B5, glycerin, shea butter and La Roche-Posay’s patented Thermal Spring Water, amongst others helps to soothe and restore the skin and its barrier from any irritations that may have been caused.

    Shop La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 Repairing Balm SPF50 at Cult Beauty, £9 

    buy now

  • Ren Clean Skincare SPF30 Mattifying Face Sunscreen

    best cheap spf suncream face ren clean skincare

    If you have a particularly oily skin type, you may struggle to find suitable SPFs that don’t leave your skin feeling heavy and looking greasy. If that’s the case, then you may benefit from a mattifying SPF like Ren’s Clean Skincare SPF30 Mattifying Face Sunscreen, a vegan SPF that’s formulated with zinc oxide known for its protection from sun damage and rice starch which is used to absorb oil, control shine and minimise the appearance of pores.

    Shop Ren Clean Skincare SPF30 Mattifying Face Sunscreen at Lookfantastic, £6 

    buy now

  • Bioderma Cicabio Repairing Cream SPF50+

    best cheap spf suncream face bioderma

    When it comes to dry and damaged skin, you may think the best course of action is to leave it to heal on its own, when in reality, a soothing SPF that protects damaged skin in the sun is precisely what it needs. This pick from Bioderma is enriched with ingredients to help replenish and relieve skin discomfort from hyaluronic acid and zinc.

    Shop Bioderma Cicabio Repairing Cream SPF50+ at Lookfantastic, £10 

    buy now

  • Bondi Sands Sunscreen Lotion SPF50+

    best cheap spf suncream face bondi sands

    If you’re on the hunt for an SPF with a fragrance-free formula then look no further than Bondi Sands Sunscreen Lotion SPF50+. The lightweight lotion sinks into the skin with no sticky or oiliness in sight. The formula is enriched with skin-soothing ingredients from vitamin E to aloe vera for a hydrated finish.

    Shop Bondi Sands Sunscreen Lotion SPF50+ at Lookfantastic, £5.59 

    buy now

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Main image: Stylist

Topics

Share this article