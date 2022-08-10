All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Hardworking SPFs that offer more than just sun protection.
By now, you’re most likely all clued up on the benefits of using SPF on a daily basis from protection from the sun to tackling premature ageing. As well as these important factors, did you know that SPFs are also great for helping to target specific skin concerns with their many skincare benefits?
I tend to gravitate towards SPFs with moisturising and hydrating benefits as I have a normal-to-dry skin type that can become extremely dry depending on the weather. Other skincare benefits include repairing the skin’s barrier particularly after using stripping products and SPFs enriched with ingredients that won’t irritate sensitive skin. Here are nine of the best SPFs under £10, along with an explanation of each one’s skincare benefits.
Garnier Ambre Solaire Super UV Anti-Dryness Protection Cream SPF50+
This Garnier SPF was developed with anti-dryness in mind around the face and neck area. The lightweight formula is non-sticky and water resistant and includes a heap of moisturising properties that can last up to 24 hours. The formula also features no fragrance, which is often to blame for itchy and inflamed skin.
Shop Garnier Ambre Solaire Super UV Anti-Dryness Protection Cream SPF50+ at Boots, £8
La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 Repairing Balm SPF50
La Roche-Posay’s Baume B5 Repairing Balm SPF50 is suitable for all ages and skin types, specifically those with sensitive skin. Whether your skin has become cracked or tightness has begun to form, the blend of ingredients from vitamin B5, glycerin, shea butter and La Roche-Posay’s patented Thermal Spring Water, amongst others helps to soothe and restore the skin and its barrier from any irritations that may have been caused.
Shop La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 Repairing Balm SPF50 at Cult Beauty, £9
Ren Clean Skincare SPF30 Mattifying Face Sunscreen
If you have a particularly oily skin type, you may struggle to find suitable SPFs that don’t leave your skin feeling heavy and looking greasy. If that’s the case, then you may benefit from a mattifying SPF like Ren’s Clean Skincare SPF30 Mattifying Face Sunscreen, a vegan SPF that’s formulated with zinc oxide known for its protection from sun damage and rice starch which is used to absorb oil, control shine and minimise the appearance of pores.
Shop Ren Clean Skincare SPF30 Mattifying Face Sunscreen at Lookfantastic, £6
Bioderma Cicabio Repairing Cream SPF50+
When it comes to dry and damaged skin, you may think the best course of action is to leave it to heal on its own, when in reality, a soothing SPF that protects damaged skin in the sun is precisely what it needs. This pick from Bioderma is enriched with ingredients to help replenish and relieve skin discomfort from hyaluronic acid and zinc.
Shop Bioderma Cicabio Repairing Cream SPF50+ at Lookfantastic, £10
Bondi Sands Sunscreen Lotion SPF50+
If you’re on the hunt for an SPF with a fragrance-free formula then look no further than Bondi Sands Sunscreen Lotion SPF50+. The lightweight lotion sinks into the skin with no sticky or oiliness in sight. The formula is enriched with skin-soothing ingredients from vitamin E to aloe vera for a hydrated finish.
Shop Bondi Sands Sunscreen Lotion SPF50+ at Lookfantastic, £5.59
Hello Sunday The One That's a Serum SPF Drops SPF45
If like me, you like hybrid products from makeup and skincare or in this case skin and suncare, you’re sure to be impressed by Hello Sunday’s serum SPF drops. The serum-like texture with SPF45 boasts a heap of hydrating ingredients from vitamin C and hyaluronic acid for a moisturising finish.
Shop Hello Sunday The One That’s a Serum SPF Drops SPF45 at Cult Beauty, £10
Hawaiian Tropic Aloha Care Protective Face Lotion SPF30
This is another great SPF recommendation for oily skin types due to the lightweight and non-greasy formula that mattifies the skin. Despite the tweaked formula, it still has the same great scent found in Hawaiian Tropic products.
Shop Hawaiian Tropic Aloha Care Protective Face Lotion SPF30 at Boots, £6.30
Piz Buin Allergy Sun Sensitive Face Cream SPF50+
This SPF was developed with sensitive skin types in mind and features Piz Buin’s signature calmanelle, which is the brand’s key anti-irritant shield complex and has been proven to help strengthen the skin’s resilience to the sun and provide hours of hydration to the skin.
Shop Piz Buin Allergy Sun Sensitive Face Cream SPF50+ At Boots, £8
Nivea Sun UV Face Suncream Shine Control SPF 50
Formulated to help tackle shine control, Nivea’s Sun UV Face Suncream SPF 50 works wonders for oily and greasy-prone skin due to its ingredients that not only absorb excess oil but also offer a mattifying effect.
Shop Nivea Sun UV Face Suncream Shine Control SPF 50 at Superdrug, £7.99
Main image: Stylist