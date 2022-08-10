By now, you’re most likely all clued up on the benefits of using SPF on a daily basis from protection from the sun to tackling premature ageing. As well as these important factors, did you know that SPFs are also great for helping to target specific skin concerns with their many skincare benefits?

I tend to gravitate towards SPFs with moisturising and hydrating benefits as I have a normal-to-dry skin type that can become extremely dry depending on the weather. Other skincare benefits include repairing the skin’s barrier particularly after using stripping products and SPFs enriched with ingredients that won’t irritate sensitive skin. Here are nine of the best SPFs under £10, along with an explanation of each one’s skincare benefits.