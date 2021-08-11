All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Experiencing a skin flare-up? Try adding a soothing cica cream into your skincare routine.
It can be hard to keep on top of what the latest ‘must-have’ skincare ingredient is. From hyaluronic acid to retinol, vitamin C, lactic acid and glycolic acid– skincare can be a minefield and figuring out what the right skincare routine for you is can get confusing. Fortunately, one of the buzziest ingredients actually simplifies things. Introducing: cica cream, the ancient plant-powered ingredient that’s set to soothe your skin.
We asked Maree Kinder, founder of Beauty & Seoul, to give us the low-down on this K-beauty powerhouse.
What is cica cream?
“Cica is a nickname for centella asiatica, which confusingly, is also referred to as ‘gotu kola’ or ‘tiger grass’,” explains Kinder. “It’s a herb that has traditionally been used for its medicinal properties for over 3,000 years in Asia. It first gained popularity as a skincare ingredient in South Korea thanks to its soothing and healing properties, making it a great option for those with sensitive or troubled skin.” In fact, legend has it that tigers would roll on the plant to heal their wounds.
“Cica continues to gain popularity with many K-Beauty brands and others now creating cica-specific ranges, and while beauty trends tend to come and go in Seoul, this ingredient seems to be one that isn’t showing signs of slowing.”
Cica might have been around in the Asian beauty market for years but Western brands are starting to take note. “Cica ranges are now making their way into the UK and gaining just as much popularity here as in Asia,” says Kinder.
“One of the most common questions I always receive is ‘what products are suitable for those with sensitive skin, acne-prone skin or redness?’ I always point them in the direction of our products that contain centella asiatica. A cica cream is a great option for those looking for a lightweight, yet soothing and hydrating cream.”
What are the benefits of cica cream?
Cica is packed with essential fatty acids which help to strengthen skin, boost hydration and protect from environmental aggressors. As it’s such a soothing ingredient, products containing cica are suitable for all skin types. It can help to relieve inflammation caused by minor burns, help heal acne scars and even soothe eczema and psoriasis.
It’s a great ingredient to add into your routine, especially as we head into autumn, as this is often a time where our skin needs a little more TLC as it transitions to deal with colder weather and the skincare concerns that this can bring.
7 best cica creams to buy now
Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream
A favourite of make-up artists (Rae Morris swears by it), the Avène Cicalfate cream is designed specifically to restore and repair dry skin. Truly gentle, it can be used on baby skin, as well as local areas of dryness, eg around the nose, after hair removal and to treat sunburn. Formulated with an antibacterial zinc-copper complex, it helps counteract the effect of environmental stressors that irritate the skin – think pollution and smoke.
Shop Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream at Boots, £6.40
Dr Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment
This soothing cream is enriched with SPF30 and works to neutralises redness and blur imperfections for a healthy-looking, even skin finish.
Shop Dr Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment at Cult Beauty, £15
Liz Earle Cica Restore Skin Paste
A duo mask and treatment, Liz Earle’s hybrid formulation contains essential fatty acids to restore the healthy functioning of the skin barrier as well as anti-inflammatory centella asiatica to reduce redness and irritation.
Shop Liz Earle Cica Restore Skin Paste at Lookfantastic, £30
Uriage Bariéderm Cica-Crème
For use on the face as well as the body, Uriage is a barrier repair cream that treats, protects and purifies stressed-out skin, while also encouraging skin regeneration at the same time.
Elemis Superfood CICA Calm Hydration Juice
If you’re looking for a lightweight cica serum, this is the one for you. It’s loaded with 75% organic aloe and a prebiotic, to deliver an instant cooling effect while helping to soothe and hydrate sensitive skin at the same time.
Shop Elemis Superfood CICA Calm Hydration Juice at Cult Beauty, £40
La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 Soothing Repairing Balm
One for irritated and uber-sensitive skin, this rich balm is blended with powerful vitamin B5 and glycerin to deeply nourish and moisturise dry, uncomfortable skin. Creamy shea butter also helps to lock in essential hydration that could potentially be stripped by colder, winter weather.
Shop La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 Soothing Repairing Balm at lookfantastic, £7.50
PURITO Dermide Cica Barrier Sleeping Pack
This hardworking night cream works to soothe irritated skin as well strengthen the skin’s barrier overnight, with the addition of ceramides, squalene and hyaluronic acid.
Shop PURITO Dermide Cica Barrier Sleeping Pack at Beauty and Seoul, £19
YourGoodSkin Cica Repair Sleep Paste
Enriched with green tea, vitamin C and centella asiatica, this rich cream works overnight to boost the skin’s barrier function, leaving you with glowy, more radiant-looking skin by morning.
Main image: Getty