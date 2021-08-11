Best Cica Creams

Cica cream is the K-beauty saviour your sensitive skin needs

Experiencing a skin flare-up? Try adding a soothing cica cream into your skincare routine.

It can be hard to keep on top of what the latest ‘must-have’ skincare ingredient is. From hyaluronic acid to retinol, vitamin Clactic acid and glycolic acid– skincare can be a minefield and figuring out what the right skincare routine for you is can get confusing. Fortunately, one of the buzziest ingredients actually simplifies things. Introducing: cica cream, the ancient plant-powered ingredient that’s set to soothe your skin. 

We asked Maree Kinder, founder of Beauty & Seoul, to give us the low-down on this K-beauty powerhouse. 

What is cica cream?

“Cica is a nickname for centella asiatica, which confusingly, is also referred to as ‘gotu kola’ or ‘tiger grass’,” explains Kinder. “It’s a herb that has traditionally been used for its medicinal properties for over 3,000 years in Asia. It first gained popularity as a skincare ingredient in South Korea thanks to its soothing and healing properties, making it a great option for those with sensitive or troubled skin.” In fact, legend has it that tigers would roll on the plant to heal their wounds.

“Cica continues to gain popularity with many K-Beauty brands and others now creating cica-specific ranges, and while beauty trends tend to come and go in Seoul, this ingredient seems to be one that isn’t showing signs of slowing.” 

Cica might have been around in the Asian beauty market for years but Western brands are starting to take note. “Cica ranges are now making their way into the UK and gaining just as much popularity here as in Asia,” says Kinder. 

“One of the most common questions I always receive is ‘what products are suitable for those with sensitive skin, acne-prone skin or redness?’ I always point them in the direction of our products that contain centella asiatica. A cica cream is a great option for those looking for a lightweight, yet soothing and hydrating cream.”     

What are the benefits of cica cream?

Cica is packed with essential fatty acids which help to strengthen skin, boost hydration and protect from environmental aggressors. As it’s such a soothing ingredient, products containing cica are suitable for all skin types. It can help to relieve inflammation caused by minor burns, help heal acne scars and even soothe eczema and psoriasis.

It’s a great ingredient to add into your routine, especially as we head into autumn, as this is often a time where our skin needs a little more TLC as it transitions to deal with colder weather and the skincare concerns that this can bring. 

7 best cica creams to buy now

