A chilled face mask not only relieves skin, but helps to repair heatwave-induced damage, too. Here are the ones we reach for.
It’s safe to say that the novelty of a heatwave can wear off quickly. When the mercury first starts to rise, we all rejoice because sun is usually so transitory in the U.K. But then it doesn’t relent. Oh no, if anything, it gets hotter and hotter.
It’s not usual for temperatures to reach over 30 degrees by lunchtime, and our skin starts to feel the brunt of it.
Constant perspiration, unrelenting smog and thick humidity make for a sweaty mix. If you get an especially red face, that’s actually another attempt by your body to cool things down, like sweating: blood being directed to the surface of your skin works as a sort of radiator, helping you lose heat faster. The sweat itself feels sticky and slimy, and your skin can start to feel parched from water loss and lack of hydration.
The upshot? A cooling face mask won’t just feel amazing, it’ll actively help repair the damage the heatwave has wreaked on your skin.
Here’s our pick of the best to try – for an extra cooling boost, pop them in the fridge before use. And relax…
Skin Proud Frozen Over Gel-to-Ice Hydrator
A versatile cooling option for your face, you can choose to keep the hydrating pot of hyaluronic-infused goodness at room temperature, or, for a very cool kick, in the freezer.
A TikTok-beloved product, the Frozen Over moisturising mask can be used as a lotion or, as a 10-minute cooling mask and contains anti-inflammatory aloe vera and brightening lemon extract to soothe and treat hyperpigmentation in the skin.
IS Clinical Hydra-Intensive Cooling Masque
Invigorating and refreshing this face mask contains resveratrol, Centella Asiatica, green tea, aloe vera and rosemary extracts to soothe and calm inflammation while waking up the skin.
Liz Earle Balancing Gel Mask
With astringent elderflower water to help mop up excess oil and salicylic-acid meadowsweet to gently exfoliate residual grime, this gel mask will feel heavenly on sweaty skin.
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask
In this weather, all you want to do is scrape your hair up in a bun, wriggle out of your clothes and lie prone in front of the fan. Add a healthy layer of this mask into the mix for utter rejuvenation. One is sold every minute, thanks to the calming cucumber and aloe mix.
DCL Hydrating Treatment Mask
Cult brand DCL is beloved by beauty’s ‘skintellectuals’ for their high-potency, no-frills formulations. Made with hydrating hyaluronic acid, replenishing Vitamin B5 and amino acids, it’ll help restore some balance to your frazzled face.
QMS Hydro Foam Mask
What could be more refreshing than a light, whipped mousse texture? Enriched with silk proteins, anti-inflammatory jojoba oil and allantoin and vibrancy-boosting Vitamins C & E, your skin will happily drink up this lightweight mask.
Garnier Hyaluron Shot Fresh-Mix Tissue Mask
This bi-phase mask allows for maximum potency. How so? Instead of coming pre-soaked, the sheet is dry and has a ‘shot’ of hyaluronic acid (which holds over 1000 times its own weight in water) which you add yourself.
SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Masque
A dermatologist favourite, this mask is a godsend for anyone with rosacea or irritation-prone skin. It’s been clinically proven to minimise redness and lower the temperature of your skin. Delicious.
Susanne Kaufmann Moisturising Mask
If you feel that despite the heat, your skin loses some ‘glow’ in summer, you’ve come to the right place. This mask restores radiance with beeswax and hazel seed oil to plump up the skin and help strengthen the barrier function.
Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Mask
This best-selling mask is beloved for its rejuvenating and replenishing properties. As the name suggests, it’s like a drink of water to the skin, with glycerin, hyaluronic acid and avocado oil to really deeply hydrate and nourish.
Shop Origins Drink Up Overnight Hydrating Face Mask at Boots, £24.50
La Mer The Treatment Lotion Hydrating Mask
Doused in La Mer’s signature Treatment Lotion, this luxurious mask has millions of microfibres to hug every contour of your face and lock in hydration. Expect supple, refreshed skin.
Shop La Mer The Treatment Lotion Hydrating Mask, £130 for six masks
