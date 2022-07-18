Skincare

7 best cooling facial sprays for instant refreshment this summer

Vanese Maddix
Published
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team

A cooling facial spray works to keep you (and your nervous system) as cool and calm as possible in this intensely hot heat.

While I’m thoroughly enjoying soaking up the hot weather, predictions of two 35+°C days in a row has me feeling ready to stick close by to ice-cold water. Thankfully, there are several ways to tweak your skincare routine to help you cool down, too.

You may be under the impression that you’re limited to products marked as a mist or facial spray, but setting sprays work just as well, even if you aren’t wearing makeup. Setting sprays, mists and facial sprays add an invigorating layer of hydration to the face, tackle dryness and can even revive dull-looking skin, among many other skincare benefits. Here are seven of the best cooling facial sprays to keep you on the right side of good-tempered this week.

  • Kora Organics Balancing Rose Mist

    cooling facial spray kora organics

    Kora has created the perfect cruelty-free and vegan rose-scented mist that is perfect for refreshing skin and will keep you cool for hours. The mist is packed with vitamins and minerals and provides antioxidant protection against the damage caused by free radicals.

    Shop Kora Organics Balancing Rose Mist at Space NK, £31 

  • 17. Dewy Prep Setting Spray

    17 setting spray

    There is truly nothing worse than popping into your local high street store on a hot summer’s day looking for an affordable face mist and not knowing exactly what to pick. If you find yourself in your nearest Boots, 17’s dewy prep spray is the one for you. Not only will keep your skin feeling hydrated through the day but it won’t break the bank.

    Shop 17. Dewy Prep Setting Spray at Boots, £5 

Main image: Getty