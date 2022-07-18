7 best cooling facial sprays for instant refreshment this summer
A cooling facial spray works to keep you (and your nervous system) as cool and calm as possible in this intensely hot heat.
While I’m thoroughly enjoying soaking up the hot weather, predictions of two 35+°C days in a row has me feeling ready to stick close by to ice-cold water. Thankfully, there are several ways to tweak your skincare routine to help you cool down, too.
You may be under the impression that you’re limited to products marked as a mist or facial spray, but setting sprays work just as well, even if you aren’t wearing makeup. Setting sprays, mists and facial sprays add an invigorating layer of hydration to the face, tackle dryness and can even revive dull-looking skin, among many other skincare benefits. Here are seven of the best cooling facial sprays to keep you on the right side of good-tempered this week.
Caudalie Beauty Elixr
It’s certainly no surprise that this cult favourite is going viral on TikTok. It’s infused with skin-loving ingredients like green grape, rosemary essential oil and botanical extracts, which all help with a multitude of skin wants from hydrating the skin to helping reduce skin redness.
Barry M Fresh Face Setting Spray Dewy
This dewy setting spray is a firm favourite in my handbag. It’s formulated with cucumber extract to hydrate and soothe the skin, as well as snow mushroom, which has anti-inflammatory properties and moisturising benefits for the skin.
Shop Barry M Fresh Face Setting Spray Dewy at Feelunique, £3.70
Ciaté Watermelon Burst Setting Spray
This super-refreshing setting spray will truly have you feeling like Harry Styles on a Watermelon Sugar High. Not only does the scent smell good enough to eat, it sprays with an instant burst of hydration while keeping the skin from looking too wet.
Shop Ciaté Watermelon Burst Setting Spray at Ciaté London, £18
Fenty Beauty What It Dew Makeup Refreshing Spray
Revitalised skin is easy in just a few spritzes with this mist. Whether applying before make-up or just for a skin top-up throughout the day, your skin will instantly look and feel fresh.
Shop Fenty Beauty What It Dew Makeup Refreshing Spray at Boots, £12
Morphe 2 Keep It Calm Facial Mist
Morphe 2’s vegan calming facial mist boasts a whole heap of skin-loving ingredients that are a must-have for sensitive skin types thanks to their cooling and soothing properties, including hydrating reishi mushroom and lavender water that helps to calm redness.
Kora Organics Balancing Rose Mist
Kora has created the perfect cruelty-free and vegan rose-scented mist that is perfect for refreshing skin and will keep you cool for hours. The mist is packed with vitamins and minerals and provides antioxidant protection against the damage caused by free radicals.
17. Dewy Prep Setting Spray
There is truly nothing worse than popping into your local high street store on a hot summer’s day looking for an affordable face mist and not knowing exactly what to pick. If you find yourself in your nearest Boots, 17’s dewy prep spray is the one for you. Not only will keep your skin feeling hydrated through the day but it won’t break the bank.
