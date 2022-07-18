While I’m thoroughly enjoying soaking up the hot weather, predictions of two 35+°C days in a row has me feeling ready to stick close by to ice-cold water. Thankfully, there are several ways to tweak your skincare routine to help you cool down, too.

You may be under the impression that you’re limited to products marked as a mist or facial spray, but setting sprays work just as well, even if you aren’t wearing makeup. Setting sprays, mists and facial sprays add an invigorating layer of hydration to the face, tackle dryness and can even revive dull-looking skin, among many other skincare benefits. Here are seven of the best cooling facial sprays to keep you on the right side of good-tempered this week.