An impressive list of skincare brands are rooted in science-led formulas and innovation, thanks to the expertise of their founders. Here, we round up the best doctor-develop skincare brands.
As more of us get to grips with the benefits behind skincare ingredients, we’re learning that it really is all about quality over quantity when it comes to our routines.
New skincare brands are launched every year and while some bring clever formulas to the market, there’s a calibre of brands that seem to earn an automatic seal of trust. Enter: skincare products developed by skin doctors.
From Murad and Dr. Dennis Gross to Dr. Barbara Sturm and 111Skin, the brains behind these brands formulate products that are rooted in complex science, innovative ingredients and years of experience within their respective fields. Plus, with the rise of social media, many of these experts have become trusted figures in the industry, thanks to knowledge-drenched content.
Sadly, snapping up an in-clinic appointment may be near-impossible but these products could be the next best thing. Here, we run through our favourites.
Best skincare products created by doctors
Murad
When Dr Howard Murad founded his eponymous skincare range, it was the first brand that sold clinical skincare products. Known as one of the biggest authorities on skin health, Dr Murad is known for his research into The Cellular Water Principle Theory (exploring how dermatology relates to cellular hydration), publishing many books and creating some of the skincare industry’s most innovative formulas along the way.
We recommend: Murad Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture, £60
Packed with oils yet non-greasy, this moisturiser delivers hydration and comfort to tight, dehydrated skin.
Shop Murad Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture at lookfantastic, £60
Dr. Sam's Skincare
A firm believer in a simple yet effective skincare routine, Dr Sam Bunting decided to create her own active ingredient-focused brand. Dr Bunting practices cosmetic dermatology from her clinic on Harley Street and also offers trustworthy advice on her YouTube channel.
We recommend: Dr. Sam’s Flawless Brightly Serum, £44
With an ingredients list that includes azelaic acid, niacinamide, antioxidant ascrobyl glucoside and bakuchiol, it’s no wonder this serum has been a hit ever since it was launched.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser
Fusing complex science with effective skincare, Dr. Barbara Sturm’s skincare range is inspired by the treatments offered at her medical clinic in Düsseldorf. Focused on skin healing and health, her products are filled with some of skincare’s buzziest ingredients. Through her work as an aesthetic doctor, Dr. Sturm acknowledges the skin needs of people with darker complexions. So, she collaborated with actress Angela Bassett to formulate a range catered to darker skin tones.
We recommend: Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser, £50
Dr. Sturm’s powder enzyme cleanser is known for its ability to leave skin clean, smooth and glowing without irritation. It removes dead, dry skin while vitamin C works to brighten and protect skin.
Shop Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser, £50, and Darker Skin Tones Enzyme Cleanser, £50
Dr. Dennis Gross Professional Grade IPL Dark Spot Concentrated Serum
Alongside his cult Alpha Beta Daily Peel, Dr. Dennis Gross has a long list of skincare products that are renowned within the industry. He has worked as a dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon for over 25 years and creates skincare products inspired by the needs of patients at his New York-based clinic.
We recommend: Dr. Dennis Gross Professional Grade IPL Dark Spot Concentrated Serum, £99
Formulated to treat dark spots and hyperpigmentation, this pro-level serum is packed with 10% l-ascorbic acid, lactic acid, kojic acid and arbutin to even out skin tone.
Shop Dr. Dennis Gross Professional Grade IPL Dark Spot Concentrated Serum at Cult Beauty, £99
Dr Sebagh Serum Repair
Outside of practicing non-surgical treatments in clinic, Dr Jean-Louis Sebagh has created a product range that addresses various skin concerns but all aim to support cellular rejuvenation for healthier skin.
We recommend: Dr Sebagh Serum Repair, £69
Micro molecular collagen and hyalruonic acid team up to leave skin hydrated, plumper and healthier. It also helps skin to retain moisture.
Shop Dr Sebagh Serum Repair at Space NK, £69
MZ Skin Tone & Lift Germanium Contouring Facial Roller
Dr. Maryam Zamani is an oculoplastic surgeon and facial aesthetics doctor. She launched MZ Skin after wanting to create performance-focused skincare that is rooted in medical science. Some of the brand’s bestsellers include an AHA face mask, hydrating eye cream and light therapy facial device.
We recommend: MZ Skin Tone & Lift Germanium Contouring Facial Roller, £59
We’re big fans of using facial tools to further benefit our skins and this roller is up a favourite. It’s designed with acupressure pods to promote radiance and help the rest of your skincare products absorb more effectively.
Shop MZ Skin Tone & Lift Germanium Contouring Facial Roller at Harrods, £59
Goldfaden MD
Taking his 40+ years of experience as a dermatologist, Dr. Gary Goldfaden uses his in-office experiences to inform his skincare products. Focused on addressing the skin issues we experience, he also ensures that the formulas can be tolerated by those with sensitive skin.
We recommend: Goldfaden MD Wake Up Call Overnight Regenerative Facial Treatment, £75
Combining the powers of plant-derived actives, this face mask works overnight to hydrate and restore skin, while also protecting it against damaging environmental factors.
Shop Goldfaden MD Wake Up Call Overnight Regenerative Facial Treatment at lookfantastic, £75
111Skin Sub-Zero De-puffing Eye Mask
Over his 20+ years as a cosmetic surgeon based on Harley Street, Dr. Yannis Alexandrides has treated countless skin concerns. In 2012, he launched 111Skin, a brand that has become synonymous with clever, science-focused formulas.
We recommend: 111Skin Sub-Zero De-puffing Eye Mask, £12
These eye masks have become a cult skincare product, thanks to their ability to soothe and calm tired, puffy eyes. Put them in the fridge beforehand for an extra boost.
Shop 111Skin Sub-Zero De-puffing Eye Mask at Cult Beauty, £12
Lancer Skincare Advanced C Radiance Cream
Dr. Harold Lancer has become a household name among celebrities, with countless stars visiting his Beverly Hills-based clinic before red carpet events. Previously only available to patients, Dr Lancer’s products are now available worldwide for those who can’t visit his clinic.
We recommend: Lancer Skincare Advanced C Radiance Cream, £82
Created with 10% vitamin C and retinol, this cream treats pigmentation for a more even skin tone and exfoliates surface cells to leave your complexion looking brighter.
Shop Lancer Skincare Advanced C Radiance Cream at lookfantastic, £82
Mian image: courtesy of brands