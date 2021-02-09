As more of us get to grips with the benefits behind skincare ingredients, we’re learning that it really is all about quality over quantity when it comes to our routines.

New skincare brands are launched every year and while some bring clever formulas to the market, there’s a calibre of brands that seem to earn an automatic seal of trust. Enter: skincare products developed by skin doctors.

From Murad and Dr. Dennis Gross to Dr. Barbara Sturm and 111Skin, the brains behind these brands formulate products that are rooted in complex science, innovative ingredients and years of experience within their respective fields. Plus, with the rise of social media, many of these experts have become trusted figures in the industry, thanks to knowledge-drenched content.