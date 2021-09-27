Whether you’re a skincare fanatic or beauty novice, chances are you’ll have at least a couple of different steps in your everyday skincare routine. Between all the cleansers, serums, moisturisers, spot treatments, eye creams and face masks, the products in your skincare beauty arsenal quickly add up. But what about the products used on your body? The skin below our necks is just as important, so why do many of us not bother when it comes to body skincare?

At the very least, the skin on your body deserves a three-step skincare routine: cleanse, exfoliate, moisturise. The good news is, we’re not saying you need to splash out on a load of new products to do this. Thanks to an influx of clever new exfoliating body lotions, you can now combine two steps in one.

What is an exfoliating body lotion?

Exfoliating body lotions are essentially souped-up versions of your everyday body moisturiser. They contain exfoliating ingredients, usually in the form of enzymes or acids, which help to slough away dry and dull skin cells while boosting hydration levels. “Acids (such as lactic acid) are able to minimise the build up of dead skin cells which can add to surface roughness, and also help enhance moisture levels in the skin,” explains Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme, founder and medical director of Adonia Medical Clinic. Unlike grainy body scrubs that need to be washed off in the shower, exfoliating body lotions do two jobs in one – you can take care of your skin, without adding extra steps into your routine. Bingo.

Which are the best exfoliating body lotions?

Below are the best exfoliating body lotions that will help slough away dry and dead skin cells, all while hydrating and nourishing your body. Expect smooth, glowy skin from top to toe.

