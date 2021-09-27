All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Experiencing dry, rough or bumpy skin? It’s time to bolster your body care with one of these exfoliating lotions.
Whether you’re a skincare fanatic or beauty novice, chances are you’ll have at least a couple of different steps in your everyday skincare routine. Between all the cleansers, serums, moisturisers, spot treatments, eye creams and face masks, the products in your skincare beauty arsenal quickly add up. But what about the products used on your body? The skin below our necks is just as important, so why do many of us not bother when it comes to body skincare?
At the very least, the skin on your body deserves a three-step skincare routine: cleanse, exfoliate, moisturise. The good news is, we’re not saying you need to splash out on a load of new products to do this. Thanks to an influx of clever new exfoliating body lotions, you can now combine two steps in one.
What is an exfoliating body lotion?
Exfoliating body lotions are essentially souped-up versions of your everyday body moisturiser.
They contain exfoliating ingredients, usually in the form of enzymes or acids, which help to slough away dry and dull skin cells while boosting hydration levels. “Acids (such as lactic acid) are able to minimise the build up of dead skin cells which can add to surface roughness, and also help enhance moisture levels in the skin,” explains Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme, founder and medical director of Adonia Medical Clinic. Unlike grainy body scrubs that need to be washed off in the shower, exfoliating body lotions do two jobs in one – you can take care of your skin, without adding extra steps into your routine. Bingo.
Which are the best exfoliating body lotions?
Below are the best exfoliating body lotions that will help slough away dry and dead skin cells, all while hydrating and nourishing your body. Expect smooth, glowy skin from top to toe.
Drunk Elephant TLC Glycolic Body Lotion
Perfect for dry, scaly skin, this resurfacing body lotion harnesses the power of AHAs (glycolic, tartaric, lactic and citric acids) to exfoliate dull, drying skin, leaving your limbs smooth and silky soft.
Ameliorate Transforming Body Lotion
Lactic acid helps to melt the ‘glue’ that binds dead, follicle-clogging cells to the skin’s surface while also acting as a humectant, attracting moisture from the air and ‘locking it’ into skin.
Shop Ameliorate Transforming Body Lotion at Cult Beauty, £10
Ren Clean Skincare AHA Smart Renewal Body Serum
Enriched with lactic acid and probiotics, this exfoliating body lotion helps to boost the skin’s defence barrier, while hydrating the skin and smoothing its surface.
Shop Ren Clean Skincare AHA Smart Renewal Body Serum at Feel Unique, £35
Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Body Spot Exfoliant
A great option for blemish-prone areas like the chest, back and bum, this exfoliating lotion contains salicylic acid to drain clogged pores.
Shop Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Body Spot Exfoliant at Cult Beauty, £31
uTan Exfoliating Tan Mylk 1% Salicylic
Knowing that the secret to an even application of self tan is a smooth surface, uTan’s milky texture lotion uses salicylic acid to dissolve bumpy skin.
Shop uTan Exfoliating Tan Mylk 1% Salicylic at Beauty Bay, £20
CeraVe SA Smoothing Cream with Salicylic Acid
Suitable for use on both the body and face, CeraVe’s affordable formula uses salicylic acid to exfoliate along with urea, ceramides and hyaluronic acid to boost moisture levels and barrier strength.
Shop CeraVe SA Smoothing Cream with Salicylic Acid at Boots, £12
First Aid Beauty KP Smoothing Body Lotion with 10% AHA
Made specifically to tackle keratosis pilaris (ie the bumpy skin that often appears on the backs of arms and thighs), this formula contains a high percentage of exfoliating acids to nibble away at dead skin.
Shop First Aid Beauty KP Smoothing Body Lotion with 10% AHA at FeelUnique, £18.70
Main image: Getty